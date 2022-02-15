This Girl Needs A Home And Family, Meet Mariah

Recently we got some snow... then it rained on top of it. IF you had shoveled the snow away first-what you ended up with was a driveway or a sidewalk that resembled an ice rink. Very treacherous. So, with that issue most of us tend to buy a bunch of ice melt. Seems to work the best, but it's not exactly the cheapest thing out there. And if you live somewhere that is on an incline, or your driveway is on a hill or maybe you have a store and you need to keep the walk clear, you are probably going through a lot of this chemical each winter season.

