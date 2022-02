CC’ is an up and coming R&B singer from South Central California and is currently making a statement in the music industry today. At the age of 9 she was inspired by the legendary great voices of Chaka Khan and Whitney Houston. More recently CC’ gained her musical inspiration from great talented artists like Jazmine Sullivan, Brandi, and Lauren Hill. CC’ began singing for her local church and remembers feeling the anointing in the room while the other choir members sang. She believed singing was something she was called to do and always believed that someday she was going to use her abilities in the form of a career. Growing up the support from her family and peers encouraged her to keep singing and striving in the direction of her passion. As the years went by she focused on her craft and dedicated her upcoming career to her family using her hard work and determination to make it happen. Last year, CC’ dropped her debut first single “Love Again” and immediately received recognition as the song skyrocketed in numbers. CC’ has quickly gained a vast fan base with her voice and was mentioned as Apple Music’s “Best New Song” landing her at the #6 spot.

