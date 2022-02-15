ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavs Donuts: Doncic Wins Award; Wizards Chemistry & NBA Roundup

By Lance Roberson
 4 days ago

We are learning more about the new additions to the Dallas Mavericks. Davis Bertans recently provided insight into his former team's chemistry. Following a week in which Luka Doncic averaged 43 points, unsurprisingly No.77 received Player of the Month honors. As usual, the NBA is full of news.

Get your fresh batch of Mavs Donuts!

Donut 1: Luka Doncic Earns Player of the Month

The NBA officially announced that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the recipient of the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 7 through Feb. 13. It is the first time this season that Doncic has won the award.

Leading the Mavericks to a 2-1 record in this three-game span, Doncic averaged 43.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. He did so while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Donut 2: Davis Bertans Exposed Washington Wizards' Chemistry Issues

In his introductory press conference, Davis Bertans spoke with the Dallas media on his time in Washington, and while doing so, exposed some of his former team’s issues.

Earlier this season, Kentaviouis Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, who was traded to the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline, had a confrontation that led to teammates holding them back from each other.

Bertans further explained how difficult playing in such an environment is. Perhaps all he needed was a change of scenery,

Donut 3: Sports Illustrated NBA Power Rankings

There are some who view the Mavericks as having taken a step back as a team after moving Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards. Others feel that when factoring in consistent injury concerns, moving Porzingis will not end up being a bad thing.

When creating an NBA Power Rankings Post-Trade Deadline Edition, Sports Illustrated's Elizabeth Swinton ranked the Mavericks 11th in the league—one spot below their previous ranking in the prior edition.

Donut 4: Mavs Asked for Who?

There were plenty of teams attempting to see if the Mavericks would be willing to part with some of their more intriguing complementary players like Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith.

The Mavs ended up being a busy team ahead of the trade deadline. After being expected to have a quiet deadline, the team moved on from Kristaps Porzingis in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

One team that has been linked to Brunson that did attempt to acquire him at the trade deadline was the Detroit Pistons. The Mavericks did not entertain those discussions. When asked about Brunson, they responded, "Sure, we have interest in Cade."

Donut 5: Will Mavs Sign Goran Dragic?

The Dallas Mavericks long have been linked to Goran Dragic as a potential buyout suitor since he was dealt to the Miami Heat in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade in the offseason.

Dragic did not last long during his time with the Toronto Raptors. He appeared in just five total games before both sides agreed for him to be away from the team. He last appeared in a game back in November and has been waiting for a resolution since.

Grant Afseth discussed other possible suitors for the veteran point guard.

Donut 6: DallasBasketball.com Discussed the Kristaps Porzingis Trade

The Kristaps Porzingis trade ignited Mavs Twitter like a wildfire. While DallasBasketball.com covered the trade to the fullest extent, there seemed as if there were different views within the staff. So we laid those views out via roundtable style.

Donut 7: On This Day

In honor of the late great Kobe Bryant, Wednesday's Donuts pay tribute to his knack for collecting NBA All-Star MVPs. On this day in 2009, former teammates Shaquille O'Neal and Bryant shared MVP honors by combining for 44 points.

Donut 8: Nets End Losing Streak

After 11 consecutive losses, things are bound to turn for the better. Former Mavs sharpshooter Seth Curry made his Brooklyn debut leading the Nets with 23 points on 10-18 field goal shooting.

Donut 9: Mavs Film Room - Dinwiddie's Dallas Fit

Although SpeDinwiddie hasn't had a good season since returning from his torn ACL injury, there is reason to believe he'll turn it around in Dallas given that a lot of the pressure he faced in Washington has now been alleviated. His efficiency should increase alongside Doncic in a lesser role with fewer responsibilities. And as we've seen with other players before, the further they get away from an ACL injury, the better they perform.

Dallas Basketball.com's NBA film room extraordinaire, Grant Afseth, analyzed how the potential sixth-man will fit with the Mavs.

Donut 10: Dorian Finney-Smith Officially Signs Extension

In the final year of a three-year, $12 million contract, Dorian Finney-Smith has played his way into being an integral part of what the Dallas Mavericks are building going forward. And on Saturday, his new deal has gone official.

“My mama worked at Church’s my first few years in the league,'' said Finney-Smith just before the deal went official. "I tried to get her to quit. I’m glad she can just kick up her feet and chill.”

Finney-Smith can buy a few Church's Chicken franchises now if he wants.

Donut 11: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-less Clippers Bat Warriors

Despite an efficient 33-point performance from Stephen Curry, Golden State lost to the extremely shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic's pest Terance Mann led the charge with 25 points.

Donut 12: Up Next for Mavs

Bertans and Dinwiddie will make their Mavericks debut Tuesday evening vs. the red-hot Miami Heat. Look for game coverage at DallasBasketball.com.

