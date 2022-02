We know that Better Call Saul is returning soon for its final season. We just don’t know when that return will be… or do we? AMC released a brief teaser for the acclaimed drama on Monday, featuring the unmistakable boots and shiny suits of the fearsome killers known as the Cousins. The twin brothers stride nonchalantly through a crime scene that looks a lot like the palatial estate of their cousin Lalo. (If you remember, Lalo survived an assassination attempt orchestrated by Gus and Nacho at his home in the Season 5 finale.) The video is accompanied by a caption telling us...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO