Under the agreement with the Trump-led US government, Beijing was obliged to purchase $200 billion in American goods and services by December 31, 2021. Over the past two years, China bought only 57% of the American goods and services that it had committed to purchasing under the so-called phase-one agreement, which former President Donald Trump boasted was a "historical trade deal." The total was "not even enough to reach its import levels from before the trade war," according to a report by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), released on Tuesday.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 7 DAYS AGO