Penn State linebacker target Phil Picciotti sets spring visit schedule

After four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery picked Ohio State over rival Michigan and a host of national programs, it felt like a good time to check in on the updated 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking. The commitment moved the Buckeyes into the No. 4 spot overall and further strengthened their spot as one of the best early 2023 classes. Texas Tech also saw a big climb in the rankings and is just outside of the top 10. Here are the top 20 teams in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO