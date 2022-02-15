ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KenPom predicts the outcome of the next five Ohio State games

By Nick Schultz about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

It’s a sprint to the finish line in the Big Ten, with four games separating the top nine teams in the standings. Ohio State is in the middle of the race, and KenPom predicts the Buckeyes can capitalize on some opportunities coming up.

The Buckeyes are two games back of conference-leading Illinois and are tied for fifth place with Rutgers. But in their next four games, only one is against a top-five team in the league — and it’s against the Fighting Illini. That means there are chances for Ohio State to make some moves in the standings, depending on how some of the other games go.

Here’s how KenPom predicts Ohio State’s next five games going.

What KenPom predicts for the Buckeyes ahead of Big Ten tournament

Predicted winner: Ohio State

Predicted final score: Ohio State 76, Minnesota 65

Ohio State chance of victory: 83%

Feb. 19 vs. Iowa

Predicted winner: Ohio State

Predicted final score: Ohio State 80, Iowa 77

Ohio State chance of victory: 60%

Feb. 21 vs. Indiana

Predicted winner: Ohio State

Predicted final score: Ohio State 72, Indiana 66

Ohio State chance of victory: 71%

Feb. 24 at Illinois

Predicted winner: Illinois

Predicted final score: Illinois 74, Ohio State 69

Ohio State chance of victory: 33%

Feb. 27 at Maryland

Predicted winner: Ohio State

Predicted final score: Ohio State 73, Maryland 69

Ohio State chance of victory: 63%

Pair of key Ohio State basketball games get rescheduled dates

Coming down the home stretch of the Big Ten schedule, Ohio State will have a busy time getting all of their games in. Due to COVID-19, two games against Iowa and Nebraska had to be rescheduled for later dates.

On Friday, the Big Ten announced new dates for one of the rescheduled matchups against the Iowa Hawkeyes. They will travel to Columbus to face Ohio State on Feb. 19, originally planned for Feb. 3. The Big Ten Network will have the broadcast, with first tip scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Another home game against Indiana has been moved for the Buckeyes, as well. The Hoosiers will play at the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

With the schedule change, Ohio State will now play seven games in 16 days to close out their season. It will all begin with the Feb. 19 matchup against Iowa and close with a rivalry matchup with Michigan on March 6. Five of the seven will be played at home, only having to travel to Illinois and Maryland on back-to-back occasions Feb. 24 and Feb. 27.

