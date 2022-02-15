ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rebel Yell Hotline: The return of Ole Miss baseball is upon us

By Chuck Rounsaville about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In this edition of the Rebel Yell...

Tacoma News Tribune

Column: ‘Twas the Day Before Baseball. Can Ole Miss Shake Omaha Curse?

Excitement and angst provide the proverbial yin-and-yang of emotions among Ole Miss baseball fans entering the 2022 season. For the more optimistic crowd, the Rebels appear to have another strong team on paper, especially in its batting lineup. For the pessimist, this strong team sets up for an inevitable postseason collapse that has become synonymous with the Rebels in recent years.
Kansas City Star

Ole Miss Baseball Position Preview: Gonzalez, Chatagnier Anchor Middle Infield

Versatility is the name of the game for many spots on the Ole Miss baseball roster in 2022, and the infield is no exception. Mike Bianco listed his probable opening day lineup at Ole Miss baseball's media day on Feb. 4, and the infield is anchored by All-American Jacob Gonzalez at shortstop and Peyton Chatagnier at second. Tim Elko also returns to first base after an ACL tear sidelined him for part of the 2021 campaign.
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban set to hire former SEC head coach at Alabama

Nick Saban and Derek Dooley are reportedly getting the band back together. Dooley is preparing to join Alabama as a senior offensive analyst, according to FootballScoop’s John Brice. He coached under Saban from 2000-06 at LSU and with the Miami Dolphins. After leaving Miami, he became the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09.
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban reveals true reason behind Alabama national championship loss

When Alabama lost the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship to Georgia 33-18, of course it was a tough pill for Nick Saban and company to swallow. Today, he gave a speech to the Alabama Football Coaches Association and spoke about a few of the reasons the Crimson Tide lost the game. They had several injuries to their starters and the backups were not prepared well enough to play at a high level during the national championship game.
On3.com

Report: Ole Miss Rebels to hire former Notre Dame star

The Ole Miss Rebels have found themselves a new linebackers coach, and according to On3’s Matt Zenitz, he’s a young and upcoming star in the coaching ranks. The Rebels will hire Maurice Crum, who is the defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky. Crum will not only be the linebackers coach, but also the co-defensive coordinator for Ole Miss.
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Merced Sun-Star

Ole Miss Baseball Releases Uniform Combinations for Opening Weekend

Ole Miss baseball released its uniform combinations for its opening weekend series against Charleston Southern on Friday. The Rebels will be donning their pinstriped sets on opening day followed by red jerseys on Saturday and powder blue suits on Sunday. In recent memory, the pinstriped uniforms have not seen the weekend rotation, but they get the opening day nod for 2022.
Miami Herald

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Baseball Opens Season vs. Charleston Southern

Ole Miss baseball opens its 2022 season Friday with a home date with Charleston Southern. Former Rebel assistant Marc MacMillan is the head man for Charleston Southern, and his team will venture to Oxford to face the No. 5 team in the country to begin 2022. MacMillan served on the Ole Miss staff from 2014-20.
On3.com

Georgia releases statement regarding incident involving multiple basketball assistants

The Georgia Bulldogs suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason indefinitely on Friday. Mason is suspended indefinitely following an altercation between him and Georgia’s director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s game at LSU. Georgia lost to the Tigers 84-65 on Wednesday. No statement had been made at the time of Mason’s suspension. But on Saturday, Georgia released a pretty strong statement.
On3.com

Hits Keep Coming: Ole Miss basketball to be short-handed at Georgia

Ole Miss basketball will be short-handed at Georgia on Saturday. According to Jake Thompson of the Ole Miss Spirit, lead guard Jarkel Joiner did not travel with the team due to flu-like symptoms. Joiner returned to the Rebel lineup at Florida February 5 after missing three weeks following back surgery. He’d averaged 34.8 minutes and 17.8 points over his last four games.
On3.com

Ole Miss Baseball Preview: Slugging Rebels have eyes set on Omaha

Ole Miss enters the 2022 college baseball season as the No. 5 team in the country, according to the D1Baseball rankings, and the Rebels will look to avenge last year’s team, which fell one win short of making it to Omaha. Ole Miss finished the 2021 season with a 45-22 overall record, losing to Arkansas in the finals of the SEC Championship, then once more to Arizona in the Tuscon Super Regional.
On3.com

On3.com

