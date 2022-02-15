Rebel Yell Hotline: The return of Ole Miss baseball is upon us

Versatility is the name of the game for many spots on the Ole Miss baseball roster in 2022, and the infield is no exception. Mike Bianco listed his probable opening day lineup at Ole Miss baseball's media day on Feb. 4, and the infield is anchored by All-American Jacob Gonzalez at shortstop and Peyton Chatagnier at second. Tim Elko also returns to first base after an ACL tear sidelined him for part of the 2021 campaign.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO