ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LOOK: Patrick Mahomes marvels at Matthew Stafford no-look pass in Super Bowl

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjbsP_0eF1d87w00
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford received major props from Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes on Monday.

Mahomes reacted with stunned emojis on Twitter to a new clip of Stafford’s no-look pass to Cooper Kupp over the middle of the field:

Mahomes is known for making all kinds of no-look, off-balance, odd-angle throws but was clearly impressed by Stafford on Sunday.

The Rams needed to drive down the field with the clock ticking down and the former Georgia Bulldog pulled it off, leaving just 1:25 on the clock for the Bengals.

The former first-rounder threw for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Rams’ 23-20 win on Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs currently have the best odds in Vegas to win the Super Bowl in 2023.

Dan Orlovsky makes bold declaration on Stafford’s Super Bowl performance

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has been one of Matthew Stafford’s biggest supporters of the past year. On Monday, he called the quarterback’s performance during the entire playoffs the most clutch stretch he’s ever seen.

“The Rams won the game because of Matthew Stafford,” Orlovsky said. “I honestly believe it’s one of, if not the most clutch stretch of postseason performances by a quarterback, ever. With six minutes to go in the game, I was up in the suite with his wife Kelly Stafford. I literally went up to her shoulder. I put my hand on her shoulder and said ‘it’s going to happen. One drive for the Hall of Fame.’”

Orlovsky also compared the Rams QB’s performance to two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

“The Rams offense scored 11 touchdowns this postseason,” said Orlovsky. “Matthew Stafford accounted for all 11. Nine passing touchdowns and two rushing. Matthew Stafford is the first quarterback since Eli Manning in 2011 to lead a fourth-quarter comeback in the conference championship and the Super Bowl. I think that secured Eli his Hall of Fame, it did the same for Matthew Stafford. Last year, the Rams threw for 22 touchdowns. Stafford threw for 50 this year.

“The Rams are the only team to win three games by a field goal in a single postseason. Matthew Stafford led all three game-winning drives. Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter of this postseason — 14 touchdowns, zero interceptions. A month ago I said there was not a person in the NFL, that when the game was on the line, I wanted the ball in their hands more than Matthew Stafford and I said I would bet my life savings on it. I was right.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Criticism Of His Relationship

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has responded to the criticism of his relationship with his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. On Wednesday night, a video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech men’s basketball game went viral on social media. “Poor Patrick. Have to feel for the guy,”...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
NFL
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban set to hire former SEC head coach at Alabama

Nick Saban and Derek Dooley are reportedly getting the band back together. Dooley is preparing to join Alabama as a senior offensive analyst, according to FootballScoop’s John Brice. He coached under Saban from 2000-06 at LSU and with the Miami Dolphins. After leaving Miami, he became the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Patrick Mahomes Ii
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Dan Orlovsky
On3.com

Best free agency team fit for Tyrann Mathieu

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and Kansas City Chiefs fans are wondering what’s next for safety Tyrann Mathieu. ESPN projected a potential fit for the former LSU star this week. Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen agreed a return to Kansas City would be a good fit...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photographer In Viral Matthew Stafford Video Identified

The photographer who fell off the stage at the Los Angeles Rams parade on Wednesday afternoon has been identified. On Wednesday, a video of Matthew and Kelly Stafford reacting to the poor woman’s fall went viral on social media. Kelly Stafford was stunned, while Matthew Stafford looked like he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Georgia Bulldog#Espn#The Hall Of Fame
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban reveals true reason behind Alabama national championship loss

When Alabama lost the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship to Georgia 33-18, of course it was a tough pill for Nick Saban and company to swallow. Today, he gave a speech to the Alabama Football Coaches Association and spoke about a few of the reasons the Crimson Tide lost the game. They had several injuries to their starters and the backups were not prepared well enough to play at a high level during the national championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
On3.com

Mike Tomlin releases statement after hiring Brian Flores

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores accepted a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL, as Mike Tomlin named the former head coach as Pittsburgh’s senior defensive analyst and linebackers coach. Shortly after the news released on Saturday, Tomlin released a statement on...
NFL
On3.com

Charles Barkley weighs in on Bryan Harsin saga, who he wants coaching at Auburn

Bryan Harsin is staying put at Auburn after a rollercoaster month. This week, one of the school’s most prominent alumni weighed in on the situation. Charles Barkley appeared on “Don’t @ Me” with Dan Dakich and spoke about the wild 10 days at Auburn this month. Rumors and speculation ran rampant about Harsin’s job status, and Auburn Live’s Justin Hokanson even reported the coach’s immediate future was “in question.”
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
On3.com

Charles Barkley discusses why Bryan Harsin was facing pressure at Auburn

Bryan Harsin’s future as Auburn’s head football coach was very publicly in doubt over recent weeks. While he will ultimately stay on, at least for this year, there are still questions that arose out of his situation. Former Auburn basketball great Charles Barkley joined the Don’t @ Me show with Dan Dakich on Thursday, where he discussed how Harsin found himself in that position to begin with.
FOOTBALL
The Independent

Matthew Stafford offers to pay hospital bills of photographer with broken spine after he walked from her horror fall

Rams quaterback Matthew Stafford has offered to pay the hospital bills of the NFLphotographer who fractured her spine falling backwards off a stage while taking his picture.Video footage shows the moment while photograhper Kelly Smiley slipped and fell in front of Mr Stafford and his wife Kelly at the Rams Super Bowl Parade, with Mr Stafford walking away after the incident.One video of the incident was posted with the caption: “Stafford saw her fall and told Kelly to take care of it”.In a joint statement from Mr Stafford and the Rams, it was confirmed that Mr Stafford would be covering...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
46K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy