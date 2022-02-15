LOOK: Patrick Mahomes marvels at Matthew Stafford no-look pass in Super Bowl

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford received major props from Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes on Monday.

Mahomes reacted with stunned emojis on Twitter to a new clip of Stafford’s no-look pass to Cooper Kupp over the middle of the field:

Mahomes is known for making all kinds of no-look, off-balance, odd-angle throws but was clearly impressed by Stafford on Sunday.

The Rams needed to drive down the field with the clock ticking down and the former Georgia Bulldog pulled it off, leaving just 1:25 on the clock for the Bengals.

The former first-rounder threw for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Rams’ 23-20 win on Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs currently have the best odds in Vegas to win the Super Bowl in 2023.

Dan Orlovsky makes bold declaration on Stafford’s Super Bowl performance

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has been one of Matthew Stafford’s biggest supporters of the past year. On Monday, he called the quarterback’s performance during the entire playoffs the most clutch stretch he’s ever seen.

“The Rams won the game because of Matthew Stafford,” Orlovsky said. “I honestly believe it’s one of, if not the most clutch stretch of postseason performances by a quarterback, ever. With six minutes to go in the game, I was up in the suite with his wife Kelly Stafford. I literally went up to her shoulder. I put my hand on her shoulder and said ‘it’s going to happen. One drive for the Hall of Fame.’”

Orlovsky also compared the Rams QB’s performance to two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

“The Rams offense scored 11 touchdowns this postseason,” said Orlovsky. “Matthew Stafford accounted for all 11. Nine passing touchdowns and two rushing. Matthew Stafford is the first quarterback since Eli Manning in 2011 to lead a fourth-quarter comeback in the conference championship and the Super Bowl. I think that secured Eli his Hall of Fame, it did the same for Matthew Stafford. Last year, the Rams threw for 22 touchdowns. Stafford threw for 50 this year.

“The Rams are the only team to win three games by a field goal in a single postseason. Matthew Stafford led all three game-winning drives. Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter of this postseason — 14 touchdowns, zero interceptions. A month ago I said there was not a person in the NFL, that when the game was on the line, I wanted the ball in their hands more than Matthew Stafford and I said I would bet my life savings on it. I was right.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.