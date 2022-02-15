ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying...

iheart.com

Watch: Baffling Flying Object Filmed by Home Security Camera in New York

A very weird piece of security camera footage from a residence in New York state shows a puzzling object fly across a room, but when the homeowner says that there was nothing on the floor when she went to investigate the situation. The bewildering video was reportedly captured around three in the morning this past Saturday in the city of Utica at the home of a woman in who opted not to reveal her identity. According to her, the camera had been set up in her office to watch over her new puppy, which was in her bedroom at the time of the incident. Their slumber was shattered when the system alerted to something amiss in the room and when she looked at the footage, the woman was left with more questions than answers.
UTICA, NY
yaktrinews.com

Volcano Watch: US Geologists are keeping a close eye on the Three Sisters, OR volcanic region

THREE SISTERS, Oregon– The Northwest is known for its beautiful landscapes and incredible mountain ranges. The movement of the ground underneath one volcanic region in particular has peaked the interest of geologists over the past several decades. A large chunk of earth is slowly rising near South Sister mountain in Oregon and scientists want to know why.
EARTH SCIENCE
Robb Report

Watch: This Flying Car Is Now Officially Certified to Hit the Skies

It’s official: Klein Vision’s futuristic flying car has been given the green light. The simply named AirCar was recently awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, after completing 70 hours of rigorous testing. The hybrid vehicle—part aircraft, part car—successfully executed more than 200 takeoffs and landings that were all in line with the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, according to a statement released Monday. Klein Vision said the aircraft showcased astonishing stability throughout the challenging test flights. It was even able to take off and land without the pilot touching the controls. In other words, it passed with flying...
CARS
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

Why Did Hundreds Of Birds Just Fall From The Sky in Mexico?

Here is the video that has everyone talking... Here are some of the Headlines and Links to this Mysterious Video!. Hundreds of Birds Fall Dead From Sky in Shocking Footage Sparking Wild Conspiracy Theories. Why did birds fall from the sky in Mexico? Probably a predator, experts say. Moment hundreds...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Watch: Fisherman Chased by Monstrous 'Mystery Creature' with Glowing Eyes

A chilling piece of footage captured by a fisherman in Brazil shows his boat being pursued by a rather sizeable 'mystery creature' sporting an ominous set of glowing eyes. The eerie scene reportedly unfolded earlier this month in the waters off the coast of the country's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul. In the video, the fisherman's boat can be seen cruising away from a city skyline at night when suddenly a large dark form with glowing eyes emerges from the water and gives chase to the vessel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A solar flare, ejected from our sun towards the end of January, will start hitting earth Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center. The flare is the result of a coronal mass ejection, a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic...
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Jaw-dropping 480-foot superyacht that can be submerged in water sets sail

A jaw-dropping 480-foot superyacht that can be submerged in water and boasts an open-air tennis court has set sail after a three-year conversion. The unique vessel, named OK, began its life as a yacht transportation ship in Japan in 1982 before work began to transform it into a semi-submersive yacht at the Karmarine Shipyard in Turkey.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
96.5 KVKI

Shocking Video Shows Hundreds of Birds Plummeting to the Ground

As a land-bound creature man has always envied birds and their ability to fly. Of course not all birds can fly, those birds are usually relegated to selling insurance on TV. But the birds we are talking about specifically not only can they fly. They usually take to the sky in large numbers.
ANIMALS
CBS News

These two physicists say the killer asteroid in "Don't Look Up" could, in fact, be destroyed

In the sci-fi satire "Don't Look Up," humanity is wiped out by a huge asteroid after a highly politicized and comically botched attempt to blow it up before impact. As it turns out, breaking up a real "planet killer," thus saving humanity from extinction, is within the realm of possibility, at least in theory, using near-current technology, two physicists conclude in a paper appropriately titled "Don't Forget To Look Up."
ASTRONOMY
fox5ny.com

Video captures flock of birds suddenly falling from the sky in Mexico

Security footage captures moment flock of birds crash into ground. Security footage captured the moment a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds suddenly dropped from the sky on a street in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua — but the reason behind the mysterious fall remains unclear. Several dead birds were...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

