Aviva is the Managing Broker of Sonenreich & Co, a third-generation commercial real estate broker, owner and investor in Denver, Colorado. Cryptocurrency and the blockchain have made their way into many industries. And as more and more of our lives move into the digital arena, the ways in which we buy and sell products are continually changing. Real estate is seeing its own shift toward the blockchain with the creation of nonfungible tokens that represent physical properties. This technology is sure to have a dramatic impact on the future of commercial real estate.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO