Best Golf Drivers For Mid Handicappers 2022

There's nothing more exciting than unwrapping one of the best golf drivers in the game - they're the glamour purchases that help us hit it longer and straighter. We have tested more than 20 different driver models in 2022 which we think gives us a unique position in the golf market when picking out specific drivers for specific types or levels of player. This is where this guide comes in because we wanted to help those mid handicap players narrow their search when it came to a new big stick. If this is you, then what makes a driver a good model for a mid handicap player? Well chances are you're going to benefit from a more forgiving driver; not necessarily a game-improver, but one that gives you a little more margin for error. But then it should also perform well when the handicap comes down and you approach the single figure level of the game as well.

It's a crowded market, but hopefully this guide will to help narrow down the search for the mid handicap golfers out there - those golfers with a handicap somewhere in the low to mid teens, although that's not to say they won't appeal to some single figure players as well.

Of course, investing in a new driver is one of the most expensive products a golfer can buy, and we've discussed at length whether you should buy a new driver in 2022 and analyzed the pros and cons of investing in the latest models. Our expert club testers have personally tested every model we list below, so be sure to read the full reviews if you want to take a deeper dive into any of the models we've chosen. Our reviews include comparisons to older models as well as other models in the currents ranges to help you decide which driver will best suit your game.

Best Golf Drivers for Mid Handicappers

Best Looking Driver For 2022

Lofts : 8°, 9° & 10.5° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Adjustable Weight: Yes | Stock Shaft: Kai'li White 60 & HZRDUS Smoke RDX Red | Left Handed Option: Yes, only in 9° or 10.5°

Consistently impressive ball speeds Compact aesthetics will suit better player Premium, modern look Low spin performance may hurt some slower swinging golfers

Over the last few years, golfers have become used to seeing TaylorMade introduce new driver technologies in a bid to unlock more distance off the tee. For 2022, this promise comes in the shape of an all new carbon fibre face. To highlight this new technology, the face of the Stealth driver is red. Whilst this might not be to everyone’s taste, the chosen color is not too bright and down behind the ball is fairly recessive. We liked it.

For the better player searching for a low-spin option off the tee, TaylorMade has produced the Stealth Plus. This is certainly for those on the lower end of the mid-handicap spectrum who are looking to gain as much distance as possible off the tee. If you're not as confident with a low spinning driver, the standard Stealth head will suit your game better. Returning after a year away from the SIM2 range is the moveable weight positioned just behind the face of the driver. This driver is aimed at those faster swinging golfers or those looking for a driver set-up to promote a certain shot shape.

As with the other heads in the family, this features a lightweight carbon fibre face. The 10g sliding weight can be positioned anywhere across the driver head to encourage a certain type of shot shape.

In the same loft and shaft set up, the Stealth Plus was the lowest launching and spinning of the three new TaylorMade heads. For us, it was also the longest, producing outstanding ball speed, carry and total distance performance. So if you like the look of the Stealth range and are looking for pure distance from your driver, look no further.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver review

Best For Consistency In 2022

Lofts : 9°, 10.5° & 12° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Stock Shaft : 6 options | Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts

Increased forgiveness and accuracy over G410 Better fitting options across three models No obvious gains in distance over G410 on centred hits.

To achieve the new performance levels in the G425 Max, Ping has implemented a new 26-gram tungsten movable weight called a CG Shifter, which is made possible by weight savings from advancements in the driver’s dragonfly crown design.The weight can be secured in one of three settings – neutral, draw or fade – to influence forgiveness and shot shape. The average MOI increase is 14 per cent across the three weight positions compared to the G410 Plus.

Indeed when comparing to the older model, down at address, the G425 Max certainly has a more rounded profile than the G410 Plus, which to some people will look more user friendly.That isn't to say performance has gone down though, because the Max still feels just as powerful and has the same sound we loved in the G410. Overall, in our testing we think the Max, along with the other models with the G425 name, is a range of drivers that will work for every player type to maintain distance while finding more fairways. If you're a single figure handicapper looking for a lower spinning option in the G425 range, check out the G425 LST.

Read our full Ping G425 Max Driver Review

Best For All Playing Levels

Lofts: 9°, 10° & 11° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Adjustable Weight: No | Stock Shaft : Kuro Kage Black DC 5G, Tensei AV Blue, HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX, Tensei AV White Raw | Left Handed Options: Yes, in all available lofts

Excellent off-centre forgiveness Suitable for a wide range of player types No moveable weight on the sole

The first Titleist model to make it into this list is the TSi2. We found it to launch a little higher and give us a straighter, more stable ball flight than most drivers from 2021 and 2022 - especially on off-centre hits. We've included it in this list because we think pretty much any golfer can enjoy and benefit from it on course.

At address, we found the TSi2 to look generous in size but not too big that it looks chunky and unwieldy. It also has a more rounded toe compared to the previous TS2 which really adds to the inviting aesthetics.We also noticed how good it sounded through impact - a powerful acoustic thanks to the appealing 'thud' sound.As an overall package it neatly balances distance with forgiveness and consistency, making the Titleist TSi2 truly impressive. If you aren't fussed about having moveable weight and want a higher ball flight but still with low spin, it could be a good driver to explore further - especially if you already know your spec.

Read our full Titleist TSi2 Driver Review

Best Overall Driver 2022

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° & 12° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Stock Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke iM10 or Project X HZRDUS RDX Blue | Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts

More refined aesthetics versus last generation Improved sound and feel Good value for money Limited performance gains versus previous generation

Launched right at the start of 2022 to replace the Radspeed range of the clubs, the new LTDx range from Cobra features three heads: the standard LTDx we've featured here as well as the LTDx Max and LTDx LS, both draw bias and lower spinning models respectively.

We've highlighted the standard head here, but the LTDx LS could equally suit the better ball strikers in the mid-handicap range. The aesthetics have become more refined - this year’s LTDx features a very similar-looking matt black carbon crown to last year’s Radspeed (why change it - for us it was one of the best looking drivers of 2021).

The LTDx has a much lower pitched, quieter impact sound than the Radspeed. For us, it was significantly better - creating a satisfying ‘crack’ through impact that felt very powerful. As tends to be the case with Cobra drivers, the RRP is a decent chunk lower than the competitors from TaylorMade and Callaway, all with very little difference in performance between the three brands.

Read our full Cobra LTDx driver review

Modern Yet Classic Design

Lofts: 9.5°, 10.5° & 11.5° | Adjustable: Yes | Stock Shaft : Honma Speedtuned

Stunning looks from every angle Noticeably forgiving on off-centre hits Expensive compared to others on this list

The T//World GS driver is aimed at golfers across the handicap spectrum, with the emphasis on forgiveness and control over outright speed and distance. The driver looks really appealing behind the ball, with a classic looking shape and subtle alignment marks that help with lining up the ball at address. Our immediate first impression during testing was how stable this driver is. Indeed, the excellent stock shaft on offer feels light and flexible but we never lost control of the ball flight in our testing.

The variable thickness of the face helps to reduce spin on strikes low and out of the toe, both of which are common amongst mid and high handicap players. The Non-Rotating System in the hosel promotes consistency of strike and flight by ensuring the spine of the shaft remains in the six o’clock position when loft and lie are adjusted. Whilst it's a less recognized brand in the driver space, the T//World GS is certainly a frontrunner as the best driver for 2022.

Read our full Honma T//World GS driver review

Best Sound And Feel For 2022

Lofts : 9° & 10.5° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Adjustable Weight: No | Stock Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue (55 or 65), Mitsubishi Tensei AV White (65 or 75) & Fujikura Ventus Blue 5 | Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts

Consistently high ball speeds Compact shape Improved sound and feel Higher spinning than we expected for a LS model

Designed to offer low spin within a high MOI head for greater forgiveness, it features many of the same technologies as the Callaway Rogue ST Max while being aimed at those confident, fast-swinging golfers off the tee.

The number that really stood out during our testing was the raw ball speed. At 168mph, it would be fair to say this was one of the fastest drivers we have ever hit. Interestingly, we did hit some shots off centre but they didn’t cause a huge drop-off in ball speed. We think this is a very playable but also very long driver. It offers hugely impressive distance and comes in a shape that will attract those in search of a classic, compact look down behind the ball.

Read our full Callaway Rogue ST LS driver review

Expansive Adjustability

Lofts : 8°, 9° & 10° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Adjustable Weights: Yes | Stock Shaft : Kuro Kage Black DC 5G, Tensei AV Blue, HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX, Tensei AV White Raw | Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts

Improved shaping at address More effective adjustability Some may need more alignment assistance

The best Titleist drivers are often complete packages and the TSi3 continues that trend. This is probably more the slightly better ball strikers in the mid-handicap spectrum and is slighlty less forgiving than the TSi2 featured above. It features a more compact, pear-shaped profile and a new SureFit CG Track positioned around the rear skirt, allowing players to alter their shot shape and launch characteristics.

Comparing it to the outgoing TS3 , we prefer the more rounded toe and the quieter thud it produces. We believe many golfers will also prefer how the sole weight setting is now visible – with the TS3 you had to unscrew and remove the weight to see what it was. With the multitude of settings and shafts available, some of which made it into our best driver shafts guide, a custom fitting is a must to get the most out of it, but with its more varied adjustability and extra forgiveness on offer it will appeal to a range of golfers, not just the better player.

Read our full Titleist TSi3 driver review

Tour Edge Exotics C722 Driver

Great Value Distance

Lofts : 9.5° & 10.5° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Adjustable Weight: Yes | Stock Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Red, Fujikura Ventus Blue & Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue | Left Handed Option: Yes, only in 10.5°

Fantastic look and sound with a loud metallic pop at impact Crown graphics are really nice, with the non-weaved “T” portion guiding you through the swing path Distance is comparable to many competitors, but at a lower price The shaft we tried felt a little whippy, causing the rare miss to draw strongly

The “C” in Tour Edge Exotics C722 driver name stands for a compact 445cc clubhead – which nicely complements the deep face with minimal offset. This is aimed at better players looking for one of the best golf drivers of 2022 but without paying the premium price of some other top brands.

Like its sibling Tour Edge Exotics E722 driver model, this sports a thin “Ridgeback” spine acting as a brace that runs from the clubface center through the crown and connecting with a new sole plate rail, that produces a powerful impact sound. An adjustable hosel allows you to alter the base 9.5- and 10.5-degree lofts by +/- 2 degrees, and lie angle through a range of 3 degrees. And the shaft is scientifically paired for every flex.

Read our full Tour Edge Exotics C722 driver review

Best For Simplicity

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° & 13° | Adjustable Hosel: No | Adjustable Weight : No | Stock Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue A (50g), R (50g), S (60g) | Left Handed Option: Yes, 10.5° only

Satisfying impact sound Ample off-centre forgiveness Limited shaft options

Probably sitting on the higher end of the mid-handicap spectrum, the Wilson D9 offer plenty of forgiveness for those who prioritize accuracy over pure distance.

The design of the D9 driver comes from computer modeling software used to simulate hundreds of different club head variations to find the most effective design. It also features a three-layer composite crown which helps deal with vibration and reduce the weight of the club. A 10-gram sole weight comes as standard or a super-lightweight 3-gram weight giving the player the option of adjusting and fine-tuning the moment of inertia and forgiveness on offer.

The impact noise was a pleasingly dull thud and the look at address was clean and unfussy. The sole is also understated but modern when it comes to appearance. The conclusion we made from testing was, if you want more forgiveness from your driver at a decent price point, then it is definitely a model to consider. It will also suit those players with below average swing speeds who want more consistent results too, whereas faster swingers who want as much distance as possible will perhaps best be suited to look elsewhere.

Read our full Wilson D9 driver review

Best Value Driver 2022

Lofts : 9°, 10.5° & 12° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Adjustable Weight: No | Stock Shaft: N/A | Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts

Improved consistency of ball speeds More affordable price point Looks at address may put off some golfers

Despite PXG's notoriously premium prices when it comes to its product line, the 0211 driver is available at a fairly compelling price and easily one of the best budget drivers on the market right now. There are countless shaft options in five different flexes as well as three stock loft options for both right and left handers. However, just because this driver has a cut price, doesn't mean you lose out on any performance.

The PXG 0211 driver is said to be designed for all player types thanks to a new head construction optimized for both distance and forgiveness.You’ll notice the hybrid crown design with a carbon fibre centre section surrounded by a titanium skeleton to prevent energy loss while optimizing the CG to enhance ball speeds.

A special Ti412 face material is both strong and flexible, increasing face deflection. There’s also a Honeycomb TPU Insert located low and back in the head that improves forgiveness, sound and feel assisted by the railed sole geometry. A 10g weight comes as standard but there are lots of options from 2.5g up to 20g to fine tune head weight and launch conditions via a fitting.

Suits A Broad Range Of Golfers

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° & 12° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Stock Shaft : Project X Cypher 50 | Left Handed Option: Yes, in all available lofts

Very generous head size inspires confidence Modern, premium finish Quite high pitched through impact

The Cleveland Launcher XL successfully replaces the popular Launcher HB model that was released in 2020.

Aimed at mid handicap golfers and higher, the Launcher XL benefits from a larger driver head and an incredibly confidence inspiring look at address. The length of the head from front to back has increased by 6% and the contrasting crown and face finishes mean you can see all of the loft from address. Performance wise, the Launcher XL gave solid carry distance on an easy swing. For the wide range of players this driver is aimed at, the spin rates created with this driver will help keep the ball in the air and provide good carry distance.

The Cleveland Launcher XL offers a significant saving over what you’ll find from the likes of Callaway, TaylorMade and Titleist this year. But it still has plenty of competition from the likes of Cobra with its LTDx range of drivers.

Read our full Cleveland Launcher XL driver review

Great Value Performance

Lofts : 9.5° & 10.5° | Adjustable Hosel: Yes | Stock Shaft: 23 options in custom fit | Left Handed Option: Yes, only in 9.5°

Easy to launch Stable ball flight Good value Minimal difference on the previous generation

Replacing the ST220G driver from 2020, the new ST-Z 220 driver from Mizuno offers a draw bias for those struggling with a slice off the tee. The Z is a lower spinning model that should blend power and forgiveness and as such is aimed at the largest cross section of golfers. The Mizuno ST-X 220 driver is mid spinning and has a draw bias.

During our testing we found the ball speed is up there with the likes of Callaway, TaylorMade, PING and Titleist. With a good fitting we think this driver should help most golfers find some extra yardage. The other thing that struck us as we hit the ST-Z 220 was how easy it was to get in the air. It isn’t as low spinning as we were expecting or as some other, similar drivers on the market.

All in all during our testing, we really enjoyed hitting this Mizuno driver. In all the key categories - from looks to forgiveness - it performs well. Price wise, it sits alongside the Cobra LTDx and Cleveland Launcher XL drivers.

Read our full Mizuno ST-Z 220 driver review

How we test

When it comes to product testing , our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. Headed up by technical editor Joel Tadman, and assisted by Neil Tappin, both have been testing golf clubs for years and both play to a handicap of 5. Both are also able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases and convey the pros and cons eloquently.

Getting into specifics for drivers, we first attend product launches and speak to manufacturer's to understand the technology. We then hit the golf clubs indoors, usually at Foresight Sports and test the products with premium golf balls on a launch monitor.

Outdoor testing is the next port of call and this usually takes place at West Hill Golf Club, a course in Surrey with top-notch practice facilities. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is.

What to consider when buying a new golf driver

You've probably already asked yourself whether you need to buy a new driver in 2022 , but there's a few key things to consider when investing in a new driver. Hopefully answering these questions will narrow your search down slightly and make comparing between various models much easier.

When purchasing a new big stick, it is crucial to ask yourself just what you need from it. Is distance your main priority or are you looking for something to help you find more fairways? We'd always recommend a custom fitting with a PGA Pro but if you know what you're looking for you can make an informed decision.

If accuracy is what you're after, go for something with a high MOI or adjustable weights to help alter spin and flight characteristics. If distance is key to you, look at a low-spinning driver to help ensure your ball doesn't balloon too much. If you're after something in the middle, the so-called 'standard' heads in most driver ranges will suit you the best.

FAQs

What is the easiest driver to hit for a mid handicapper?

Any of the non-low spinning models in this list will be ideal. We think the Ping G425 Max, Cleveland Launcher and Titleist TSi2 are some of the most forgiving in this guide. For a more in-depth look at forgiving drivers, check out our guide on the most forgiving golf drivers currently on the market.

What is considered mid-handicap?

This is a slightly more subjective area. But traditionally a mid-handicapper is considered to hold a playing handicap of 10-20.

