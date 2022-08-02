Best Nike Golf Shirts 2022

Best Nike Golf Shirts

Nike may not make golf clubs anymore but it is a brand still synonymous with great golf because it currently outfits some of the best players in the world including Rory McIlroy , Brooks Koepka and of course, Tiger Woods. Those top guys, along with several other Nike staffers, turn up to tournaments with some of the best golf tops and outfits in the game, and the brand also makes special edition garments for Majors. Not to mention Nike also makes some of the best golf shoes right now as well.

What is great about all of this is everyone can get these pieces of clothing and one rich vein we have found is in polos. As such, we have taken a look at some of the best Nike golf shirts below. Also if you want more buying advice, we recommend checking out a couple of our other posts below to make sure you have the perfect clothing and equipment setup, such as the best golf jumpers .

Best Nike Golf Shirts

(Image credit: Nike)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike Dri-Fit ADV Tiger Woods

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: 3

Want to get the Tiger Woods look? One of the most striking designs in his Nike range is this ADV shirt which has a kind of camo/Tiger stripe design. Available in three colors, Tiger was spotted wearing it when gifting Viktor Hovland his winning trophy at the Hero World Challenge and it has several little details that really elevate it to another level.

For example it has "Engineered to the exact specifications of Tiger Woods" is printed on the inside of the back hem as well as the Tiger Woods logo on the back just below the collar. Additionally it is made from an extremely breathable fabric, has shoulder seams rolled forward to help players move freely, and the underarm gussets also give extra manoeuvrability.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Golf Rugby Stripe Slim Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: 4

A polo we have seen on the likes of Rory McIlroy, this Striped polo is a nod to classic looking rugby tops and it really looks good both on and off the golf course. It is part of Nike's continued impetus into environmental issues as it is made from 100% recycled materials using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. Additionally what we really like about Nike clothing is the attention to detail, with small things like the orange labels which pay homage to the original shoe box.

(Image credit: Nike)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike Dri-FIT Vapor Texture Polo

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

Sizes: S-2XL | Colors: 6

Available in several colors, and seen out on Tour with the likes of Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods wearing it, the Vapor polo is made using predominately polyester (61% & 39% Nylon), which allows it to be both breathable and moisture-wicking. Given some of the other designs you will see below, it is also understated and simple which many golfers will prefer.

Nike Dri-FIT Player Color Block Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: 5

What seems to be a favourite of Rory McIlroy, this Color Block design is part of the Player range and looks great. The polo has Dri-FIT technology at the core of the construction which helps Rory stay dry and comfortable, and the Player moniker adds a couple of premium details like the pearlised buttons and soft feel. You may have seen him wearing it at several events and Nike continues to bring out new colors as well so clearly it is a popular model.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Golf Dri-FIT Vapor Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: Various designs

Another popular model out on Tour, the Vapor line actually consists of rather muted designs, and ones like the Striped, and Graphic versions as well (pictured above). It has the breathability and mobility you need to play at your best, and there is also Dry technology too which wicks sweat from your skin to help you stay dry and comfortable. The back of the collar is perforated for breathability in this high-heat area too which is a nice touch.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Tiger Woods Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: 2

Nike may not make golf clubs anymore but it continues to draw a lot of attention in the golf apparel and golf shoe market. The latest illustration of that is this new Nike ' Tiger Woods ' polo which features a patch on the chest that is a silhouette of Wood's iconic fist pump

The striped design looks great, and we like the fact it is made from 100% sustainable materials using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. Lots of brands are going down the environmentally friendly route and it is good to see Nike continuing to do so in its premium products.

Other premium details include the classic Nike Golf Shield patch which is featured below the back of the collar, as well as the presence of Dri-FIT technology which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Victory Color Block Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: 4

A new design for 2022 is this Colorblock polo. Available in some understated and 'out there' colors, it is made from 100% recycled polyester whilst also featuring tried and tested Nike Dri-FIT technology keeps you cool and comfortable while the hem vents offer the possibility of wearing this polo either tucked or untucked. This short sleeve polo shirt also features a two button placket, ribbed collar and the signature Nike swoosh is transferred on the left chest.

Nike Rors Polo

Sizes: S-2XL | Colors: 1

Similar to the Tiger Woods homage polo above, Rory got a model designed for him as well. Finished in a very nice Hydrogen Blue color, the Rors Polo pays homage to the four-time Major winner with the patch on the chest which is a St Bernard dog which is his driver head cover. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, it gives a comfortable and ventilated fit for those warmer days, and this fabric also helps deal with sweat too.

Nike Dry Vapor Stripe Graphic Polo Shirt

Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: 3

A shirt worn by several Nike staff players out in the professional world of golf, and one that made our best men's golf shirts guide, this striped polo is one of the best Nike golf shirts on the market. Not only does it perform well and look great, but the versatility means it is a shirt for lots of social situations. As the name would suggest, it helps keep you dry with the Dri-FIT technology wicking sweat away and the back of the collar is perforated for breathability which is a nice touch.

Nike Dry Vapor Line Jacquard Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: 4

A Nike shirt that also mimics the lines and markings of a golf course, this polo brings a touch of fashion to the fairways. We think it differentiates it from most other polos on the market whilst also being subtle enough to wear at any golfing establishment. It's been made using predominately polyester (61% & 39% Nylon) which allows it to be both breathable and moisture-wicking.

Nike Golf Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Mock Neck Top

Sizes: S-2XL | Colors: 3

This is a shirt we've all seen striding down Augusta National's fairways on a dramatic Sunday. It has got a newly updated design and it features Dri-Fit technology for incredible moisture wicking performance, while the high degree of stretch through the soft jersey fabrication ensures maximum comfort and freedom of movement. Of course there is also TW branding with a classic Nike swoosh on the front, giving it a modern, sporty and yet still iconic look. If you know a Tiger fan, this is the shirt for them.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Dri-Fit Victory Stripe Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: 6

One of the best men's golf shirts to use both on and off the course, this Striped model has proven very popular amongst the world's elite golfers. Much like the models above, it feels great on the skin, performs well and we particularly liked the dropped tail hem which means it looks great both tucked in and untucked. Unquestionably its versatility is the main advantage though because you can use it anywhere making it good value for money.

Nike Dry Victory Golf Polo

Sizes: S-4XL | Colors: 2

An understated design, what sets this apart is its 75% recycled polyester construction. Nike achieve this by taking recycled plastic bottles, which are then cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. These pellets are then spun into new, high-quality yarn, which is then transformed into a shirt that performs well, but with a lower impact on the environment.

How we test golf apparel

We test golf apparel in the same way we test all golf equipment, by using products properly. In relation to polo shirts this means putting them to the test out on the golf course to see if the design is well thought out, if it moves nicely throughout the swing, and simply if the polo is usable. Additionally, wearing it on the course in different conditions gives us an idea on breathability, warmth if needed, and looks.

We would also wear the polos off the golf course as well because versatility to use a garment anywhere is a great way to get value for money. The final point we wanted to mention here is no manufacturer can pay for a good review because our thorough testing team tells it how it is.

What to consider when buying a golf shirt

As mentioned, there is a lot to think about when picking the right polo shirt for you. With that in mind, we have come up with several things for you to think about before purchasing a Nike model.

Length - During the golf swing if you find your shirt coming untucked often, or your belly starts to show then you should think about a polo with a longer length. That way it will remain tucked in throughout the round and beyond.

Fit - Do you want a more loose fitting polo or something with more of an athletic fit? Slim fit or classic fit? Most polos come in lots of sizes so be wary of getting something that isn't fitting correctly for you.

Sleeves - It doesn't sound that important, but a polo with sleeves too long or too short can be annoying. They should come to the middle of the upper arm, and the seam should align with the middle of the shoulders.

Fabric - Have a think about what fabric you would like the polo to be made from. For example, there are loads of materials used these days such as polyester, spandex, lycra, nylon and cotton. Often polos are made with a combination of these.

Technology - Brands like Nike make polo shirts that offer technology to help in a variety of ways. For example, many help with moisture management and sweat wicking which keeps the body dry and comfortable. Some also offer UV protection and anti-microbial properties too, so it is worth thinking about what aspect you find important here. Of course, several of the models above have been designed with all of these facets in mind.

Design - Striped? Floral? An all-over print? Gone are the days of drab boring polo designs and in modern golf brands like Nike really push the boat out. The sheer array of polo shirts we picked out above shows this clearly. Whatever fashion sense you have, there will be a polo for you.

Price - Of course the price is always something people should think about. There is great value to be had with the models above but there are also more premium models for those wanting to spend a little more. Put simply, there is something for everyone.

FAQ's

Does Nike still make golf apparel?

Nike does still make golf apparel after stopping golf club production back in 2016. Speaking at the time Nike said they decided to focus all their attention on making golf apparel and golf shoes and dominating that section of the market. Top players who wear Nike apparel are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler.

Does Nike still make golf products?

Yes Nike makes golf apparel and golf shoes at the moment after stopping club production in 2016. You can still get Nike golf clubs, balls, bags and accessories online on retailers like eBay.

We hope you found this guide on the best Nike golf shirts informative.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.