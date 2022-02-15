Is Prolonged Solitary Confinement a ‘Cruel & Unusual’ Punishment?

For the past 27 years, Dennis Wayne Hope has been in a Texas prison cell that is somewhere between the size of an elevator and a compact parking space. For one hour, seven days per week, or two hours, five days per week, he is let out to exercise — alone — in another small enclosure. The only people he comes into contact with are the guards who strip search and handcuff him. The last personal phone call he had was in 2013 when his mother died. More than a quarter-century in isolation has led him to hallucinations, chronic pain and thoughts of suicide.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO