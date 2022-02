Dear Stoner: Is weed going to exist in the metaverse, or will Facebook ban it?. Dear Hacker: I should point out that the metaverse is decentralized. Yet the internet is decentralized, too, and that hasn’t stopped tech giants like Facebook, Google and Apple from owning the space, nor has it stopped governments from censoring users. Add to that the struggles of cannabis-centric accounts dealing with Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or the App Store, and there’s reason to be skeptical. There are also reasons for optimism.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO