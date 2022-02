Kanye West has never been one to hold back his feelings on a situation, but this has been especially true over the past few months. The rapper has not only been candid about the state of his divorce with Kim Kardashian but also her alleged co-parenting methods. Just recently, the rapper accused his estranged wife of barring him from their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. While West eventually made it to the event (with help from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott), he now wants a “public apology” from Kardashian and her entire family.

