How to change Redmi 9 system partition to read / write ?

Until now I ran RetroPie on a Raspberry. Now I got a cheap TV box for basically free and was thinking why do I need 2 "boxes" sitting next to the TV? That is how I came across RetroArch. Installation on the TV box is straight forward - also starting. But that is where the fast track ended as I have a "Generic USB Controller". With a bit of luck and playing with the config file I was kind of able moving through the top menu but did not make it to any submenu. Also any USB/bluetooth keyboard that I have was not successful.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO