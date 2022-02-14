ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to change Redmi 9 system partition to read / write ?

xda-developers
 21 hours ago

I can't upgrade or downgrade, I can't flash anything...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Install Windows 11 on an Old PC

If there's something that Microsoft has been known for during the last few years, is its relative willingness to play ball when it comes to both legacy software and older systems. Because of that reason, it took everyone as a surprise when Windows 11, the newest version of Windows, arrived with arbitrary minimum requirements that pretty much killed the upgrade pathway of a lot of pre-2017 PCs.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Write Pythonic Code

But what does it actually mean by Pythonic? This sounds like a vague concept. How am I gonna crack the Python interview by showing them ‘authentic’ Python code? In this article, I want to tell you 8 widely promoted Pythonic features that will bring your code to the next level. They are primarily for Python beginners who want to quickly improve their skills, but there are a couple of tips for intermediates and experts too. In the end, I will give you tips on writing a Pythonic library or framework, and some good free resources for your self-learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
xda-developers

Problem with memory on rooted phone

This is my first question here. I have SM-N975F. A couple of days ago I installed 12 version of Android (Official Star Wars, OSW) and got a root access with the help of Magisk 24.1. All is good, but one thing: if it is just stock firmware, then I have 256 Gb on board as expected. But after rooting I have only 32 Gb!
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partition#Redmi#Downgrade
xda-developers

Expert: BestPal (Chatting) application using Huawei CloudDB, Auth service, Cloud Function, Location, Site, Map and Push Kits - Part 2

In previous article, we have developed one to one text sending application. Now in this article, we will work on sent location in chat. Previous article link: https://forum.xda-developers.com/t/...-service-cloud-function-and-push-kit.4398203/. Huawei Kits Used​. Huawei Cloud DB. Huawei Auth Service. Huawei Cloud function. Huawei Push Kit. Location kit. Site kit. Map kit. Huawei...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

[Guide] Getting and setting up initial control in RetroArch w/o config file

Until now I ran RetroPie on a Raspberry. Now I got a cheap TV box for basically free and was thinking why do I need 2 "boxes" sitting next to the TV? That is how I came across RetroArch. Installation on the TV box is straight forward - also starting. But that is where the fast track ended as I have a "Generic USB Controller". With a bit of luck and playing with the config file I was kind of able moving through the top menu but did not make it to any submenu. Also any USB/bluetooth keyboard that I have was not successful.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

DID shows only 12 digits?

In both download mode and adb (adb shell getprop ro.boot.em.did) it always shows only 12 alphanumeric digits, both the same either way (adb & download mode match) but I thought it was supposed to be 16?. Would the S8 (SM-G950U) begin with 2004 or 2030, it says at SamPWND they...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Rom with max screen brightness of miui

I am searching for a rom that its max screen brightness is as high as miui, I tested arrow os and lineage but all of them had lower screen brightness.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
xda-developers

Can not boot into recovery at all.

Hello all- I have not been able to boot into recovery on my Note 10+ for 2 days now, I have even gone as far as re-installing firmware with Odin and I can not get into recovery under any circumstance, it's almost as it's been wiped from the phone. Can...
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

How to Write on a PDF

This article will look at the different programs you can use to write on a PDF and fill out forms. The tools you need are likely already on your computer. There are multiple ways and types of software to allow you to write on, annotate, and otherwise make notes on a PDF. Depending on your operating system, some of those methods may already be available on your computer.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Create and Delete Partitions on Your Mac

With larger storage sizes available for newer Mac models, you may think about partitioning your Mac’s hard drive to create separate containers for different types of data. You could use this to keep your work and personal files separate, or to run an entirely different operating system in one partition on your Mac.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

How to repaire IMEI on Realme 8 (RMX3085 rooted)?

While rotating, I dumped the entire system. Eventually I bought a second phone and made a copy of the system (mtkclient). After completing the system, the phone fired and I managed to root it, but GSM does not work (no IMEI) How to restore IMEI? someone will suggest?. D. Senior...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Several Easy Steps to Integrate the Fundamental Capability SDK of Video Editor Kit

The launch of HMS Core Video Editor Kit 6.2.0 has brought two notable highlights: various AI-empowered capabilities and flexible integration methods. One method is to integrate the fundamental capability SDK, which is described below. Preparations​. For details, please check the official document. Code Development​. Configuring a Video Editing Project. 1....
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

How to add the time and date to the taskbar on a second monitor in Windows 11

Windows 11 is a breath of fresh air in terms of design compared to Windows 10, and we wholly recommend the upgrade in our Windows 11 review. But truth be told, not every change was a positive one, and one of the things you might find annoying is that you can no longer see the date and time on the taskbar on a second or third monitor in Windows 11. Only the primary monitor shows it, but thankfully, there are ways to work around this.
SOFTWARE
tweaklibrary.com

What To Do If Windows 11 PC Randomly Restarts?

Does your Windows 11 PC randomly restart? Well! You have stumbled upon the right post because here we are going to talk about some of the best ways you can completely resolve the issue. But before we delve into the solutions, here’s a little something that might invoke your interest –
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Go back from Android 12?

Is there any way to go back to stock from Paranoid Android 12 besides the MSM tool? I have been unable to get my computer to recognize the phone in EDL mode with the MSM tool, not sure if it's because of my cables, lack of USB 2.0 ports or that I'm on Windows 11 but I cannot get that tool to find the phone once it's in edl mode.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Fix Windows Update Errors in Windows 11

Users often report Windows update errors on Microsoft’s support forum, as well as other tech support-related websites. Those are issues that occur when users try to update Windows 10 and 11 via Settings. When such an update issue arises, Settings displays an error message that reads, “there were some problems installing updates, but we’ll try again later."
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy