ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals shut out of PFF top 101 players of 2021

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q23BE_0eF1KWaK00

The Arizona Cardinals were one of the best teams in the NFL for much of the 2021 season. However, things fell apart and they lost five of their last six games, including an embarrassing first-round exit from the playoffs in a loss to the eventual world champion Los Angeles Rams.

They had several players put together solid seasons and five players ended up in the Pro Bowl.

However, apparently no individual Cardinals player’s season was good enough to be in Pro Football Focus’ top 101 players of 2021.

Ranking the top 101 players and their performance in 2021, the Cardinals did not have a single player make the list.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is not mentioned and neither is running back James Conner, safety Budda Baker or pass rushers Chandler Jones and Markus Golden.

The Cardinals did not have any single player have any exceptional season from start to finish.

Murray looked like an MVP favorite for the first half of the season but his play faded after a high ankle sprain. Baker did more but did not have the same production. Jones and Golden had double-digit sacks but were not consistently dominant all season.

The Cardinals did lack players making plays in their late-season slide.

Perhaps this shouldn’t be as surprising as it is.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Rams#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Pro Football Focus#Cards Wire#Spotify
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL
The Spun

4 Teams Pushing For Quarterback Trades: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer suggested four NFL teams are “ready to take a major swing” at the quarterback position this offseason. “We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available,” Breer said in his report. “There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—such as Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become.”
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

The New Orleans Saints interviewed former Washington head coach Jay Gruden to be the team's new offensive coordinator. The Saints have employed Sean Payton as the main offensive voice on the coaching staff since 2006, but the Super Bowl-winning head coach retired earlier in the offseason. The team promoted longtime defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to be the team's new head coach earlier this month, leading to a vacancy for a much-needed experienced coach coordinating the offense.
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady's ex-Patriots peers don't believe Buccaneers QB is actually retiring from NFL, per report

Tom Brady revealed on his "Let's Go!" podcast this week that he's "super content and happy" with his decision to retire following the 2021 NFL season. But the former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback added that he plans to take his next steps "day by day" and said "nothing's promised for us," echoing the contemplative nature of previous comments on the show, in which he refused to rule out a future comeback. Behind the scenes, some of Brady's former Patriots peers believe the QB still wants to play, according to NFL Media's Mike Giardi, and isn't actually retiring before the 2022 campaign.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tim Patrick wants Von Miller to sign with Broncos in free agency

After winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, outside linebacker Von Miller is now scheduled to become a free agent in March. The Rams would like to re-sign Miller, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the 32-year-old edge defender opts to test free agency this spring. That would leave the door open for the possibility of Miller returning to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Appear To Make Decision On Kirk Cousins

With Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his contract, there’s been speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could look to trade the veteran QB. Not likely, says NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called the hiring of new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell “very good news” for Cousins. The two worked together in Washington in 2017, when O’Connell was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Coach 'Pushing Hard' for Aaron Rodgers Trade, According to Report

Now that the 2021 NFL season is over, one team is ready to go after Aaron Rodgers. According to Brendan Sugrue of USA Today, new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has "told members of the team he is pushing hard" to trade for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Other experts believe the Broncos will add Rodgers since Hackett was Rodgers' offensive coordinator for three years, per Sports Illustrated.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy