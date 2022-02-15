ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hostess rolls out caffeinated donuts

By Eric Schroeder
bakingbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands, Inc. is expanding its donut lineup with the debut of caffeinated Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes in two flavors: chocolate mocha and caramel macchiato. Each donut contains between 50...

www.bakingbusiness.com

