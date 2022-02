GBP/USD hits weekly highs, remains limited below 1.3640. The GBP/USD pair rose to 1.3637, after the beginning of the American session reaching the highest level in a week. Later the pair pulled back toward 1.3600 but still was holding onto gains, for the third consecutive day and about to post the highest close in a month. The pound remains strong and is also up versus the euro as EUR/GBP trades under 0.8350, at the lowest in two weeks after higher-than-expected UK inflation data and also amid concerns regarding the Ukrainian border. Read more...

CURRENCIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO