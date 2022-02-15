ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planting Hope Expands Distribution of Mozaics(TM) Real Veggie Chips into KeHE

KeHE is one of the largest and most respected grocery and natural food and beverage distributors in North America serving over 30,000 retailers. The New@KeHE program is designed to propel sales and distribution for innovative new brands like Mozaics™ by enabling reach to more shelves nationwide. CHICAGO, IL...

Bounce Houses R Us Expanding Water Slide Rental Offerings for 2022

Bounce Houses R Us expands water slide rental offerings for 2022 to cool off on a hot summer day. Many people host an event at a water park or a theme park which can turn out to be very expensive. Bounce Houses R Us helps party organizers bring the fun and excitement of a water slide right to the backyard or school ground. They can choose from over 20 different water slides that come in various themes, shapes, sizes, and combos. Some of the popular choices are the Spider Man, mermaid, unicorn, Jurassic dinosaur, and other themed bounce houses with water slides combos. Starting from $265 onwards, these bounce houses are crowd pleasers no matter the shape or size.
3 Monkeys Inflatables Launches Smart Bounce House Rentals

3 Monkeys Inflatables, a renowned name in the business, has not only launched a smart collection of Bounce House Rentals but is also helping clients make the best decisions by encouraging them to ask the right questions at the onset. The company was founded in 2007 with the commitment of...
Business Warrior Announces Update on Audit

Operational improvements increase scalability and build corporate strategy. PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, is today providing an update on its progress toward becoming a fully reporting company and highlighting initiatives to help the Company scale its operations.
Trigon Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') has closed a non-brokered final tranche (the 'Final Tranche') of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of units (the 'Offering'). The Company issued 3,848,665 units (the 'Units') at a price of $0.35 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,347,032.
Perk Hero Receives Joint Endorsement from BCRFA and ABLE BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ('Perk' or the 'Company'), the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) and the BC's Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC) jointly endorse Perk Hero's Digital Dine-in solution to their respective members.
ProxyPics Partners with CubiCasa to Expand Digital Appraisal Movement

ProxyPics joins growing list of companies to benefit from CubiCasa's advanced appraisal scanning technology. SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company headquartered in Oulu, Finland, has announced a partnership with ProxyPics, an on-demand photography system for providing location-specific media. The...
Polaris Infrastructure Announces Debt Re-Financing Funding in Nicaragua

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX:PIF) ('Polaris Infrastructure' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that, with the coordination of a financial institution specialized in debt structuring for energy and infrastructure projects in Latin America and the Caribbean, it has closed funding of a definitive financing agreement with three Development Financial Institutions (DFI's) for a Senior Debt Facility totalling $110 Million USD for the Company's wholly-owned geothermal subsidiary in Nicaragua (the 'Debt Re-Financing'). This Senior Debt Facility replaces the existing Senior and Subordinated project loans in Nicaragua.
RYAH and University of Milan Collaborate on New RYAH Smart-Patch Wellness Products

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ('RYAH' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce a collaboration with the University of Milan, Italy to conduct permeation and effectiveness testing of a new wellness line of topical patches developed by RYAH and specifically designed for the RYAH Smart Patch system.
KeHE lands primary distribution pact with Allegiance Retail Services

Grocery retail cooperative Allegiance Retail Services has tapped KeHE Distributors as its new primary distributor. Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed. Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE said Wednesday that it will bring Allegiance’s independent supermarket members an expanded product portfolio “at a significantly reduced cost,” especially a bigger selection of natural, organic, fresh and specialty foods. KeHE also will provide Allegiance members with a range of services, including data-driven market insights, store-level operational support, and sales, marketing and promotional support.
Oncology Pharma Expands on Feasibility Studies and Data

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) - Oncology Pharma, Inc. ('The Company') wants to expand on a previously announced press release that included results of formulations and data on licensed technology with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals demonstrating the time release characteristic that is expected to improve the safety and localization profile of the eventual lead candidate formulations.
Grow Capital Inc. Provides Update to Shareholders on Listing Status and Operational Progress

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Grow Capital, Inc (OTC PINK:GRWC), a publicly-traded software, technology and financial services holding company that identifies, acquires and incubates promising startups in the financial technology sector ('FinTech') updates shareholders on listing and operational status, with a statement from Company's Chief Operating Officer:
Tiger Oil and Energy Announces Achievement of Obtaining Pink Current Status

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Tiger Oil and Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:TGRO) ('Tiger' or the 'Company') Today, is pleased to announce it has obtained pink status. Over the past year the company has worked diligently to bring their reporting status to pink current in compliance with the new rules set forth.
420 Movement Comes to Cannabis Cove with Primo Gardens and Aftermath Islands Metaverse

Age verified virtual island group will support the cannabis industry and business sector. TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on Digital Identity, integrated Avatars and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ('Aftermath Islands') together with Primo Gardens Inc. ('Primo Gardens'), a Colorado, USA, vertically integrated cannabidiol ('CBD') and Hemp company, has launched its first virtual island comprising of 420 parcels available for purchase on Cannabis Cove, which is a planned group of virtual islands dedicated to support the growing global hemp, CBD and cannabis industry segments. Aftermath Islands will maintain a vested interest in Cannabis Cove. Given the premium nature of the island group and the planned program rollouts, a limited amount of virtual land is available for sale to the public, starting at USD $100 per 1000 m2 and ranging in price to USD $5,200 for a mega 100 plot parcel.
Aftermath Islands Metaverse Showcases Conceptual Interactive Virtual House Walkthrough for Oculus Devices

New games showcase early play activities in Metaverse. TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on digital identity, integrated avatars and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ('Aftermath Islands') has completed an initial pilot of one of its Metaverse's first test activities designed for Meta's (formerly Facebook) Oculus system using the Quest 2 VR headset and hand controllers. The conceptual virtual home walkthrough taken from the actual virtual experience can be viewed here!
POWER Partners With Energy-Focused AI Startup

Technology helps utilities identify, update aging infrastructure. BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / POWER Engineers, Incorporated (POWER) has officially partnered with Buzz Solutions, a Palo Alto-based startup focused on helping utilities spot and fix power line problems before faults can spark wildfires. Buzz Solutions offers Artificial Intelligence...
Live Current Media Secures Convertible Debenture Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Live Current Media, Inc. ('Live Current' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has closed a secured, convertible debenture (the 'Debenture') with warrant pursuant to which the Company will receive $2,500,000 and issue a Debenture with a face value of $2,700,000. The proceeds will be put towards development and marketing of the Kast video streaming platform as per the recently announced merger agreement with Evasyst.
GSilver Provides Results from Expansion and Infill Drilling at El Cubo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'GSilver') (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to provide drilling results from its ongoing diamond drill program at its 100% owned El Cubo Mine located east of the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. Highlights include:. Drill results at...
Planting Hope Launches Hope and Sesame(R) Non-GMO Sesamemilk in Sustainable Shelf-Stable Cartons

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ('Planting Hope' or the 'Company'), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, has launched a line of six Non-GMO Project Verified flavors of award-winning Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk in shelf-stable, planet-friendly 1L Tetra Pak cartons. Shelf-stable, Non-GMO sesamemilk is now available in Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Chocolate Hazelnut flavors. Shelf-stable Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is packaged in planet-friendly, recyclable Tetra Pak cartons, and requires no refrigeration to maintain the freshness and quality for an extended period of time.
Planting Hope to Showcase Both RightRice(R) and Mozaics(TM) Product Lines in QVC's Gourmet Holiday Show

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ('Planting Hope' or the 'Company'), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, has been invited to feature both Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips and RightRice® Veggie Rice live on QVC®'s Gourmet Holiday Show (QVC 1) on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, between 3:00 and 6:00 PM EST.
TRICCAR, INC. Announces Name Change and Filing of 14C Information Statement

Correlate Infrastructure Partners seeks future organic growth and additional acquisitions. BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / The Company today announced that a majority of its stockholders have approved a name change from Triccar, Inc. to Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc. via written consent. The Company has filed a Form 14C Information Statement with the SEC and will be distributing the Form 14C to all its stockholders with the record of February 17, 2022.
