Planting Hope Expands Distribution of Mozaics(TM) Real Veggie Chips into KeHE

Age verified virtual island group will support the cannabis industry and business sector. TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on Digital Identity, integrated Avatars and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ('Aftermath Islands') together with Primo Gardens Inc. ('Primo Gardens'), a Colorado, USA, vertically integrated cannabidiol ('CBD') and Hemp company, has launched its first virtual island comprising of 420 parcels available for purchase on Cannabis Cove, which is a planned group of virtual islands dedicated to support the growing global hemp, CBD and cannabis industry segments. Aftermath Islands will maintain a vested interest in Cannabis Cove. Given the premium nature of the island group and the planned program rollouts, a limited amount of virtual land is available for sale to the public, starting at USD $100 per 1000 m2 and ranging in price to USD $5,200 for a mega 100 plot parcel.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO