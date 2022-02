As a young girl, Janet Abobigu lived with her family in a single room of a compound house in Ghana’s Ashanti region, about 150 miles northwest of the country’s capital city, Accra. Abobigu dreamed of studying fashion, but her parents had no money to send her to secondary school. So at age 16, Abobigu went to work as a kayayei, a type of female porter who carries everything from sachets of water to baskets of cassava on her head, often hired by others and working as independent contractors. “Kayayoo work is both tedious, and I would say, dangerous,” says Abobigu. “Even when I was carrying the smallest of onions, it was so heavy. I felt like my neck would break.”

