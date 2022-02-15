ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Spurs Reach Buyout Agreement With Goran Dragic

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3mDa_0eF16RUS00

Goran Dragic is finally a free man.

The former Toronto Raptors guard has reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs and will be heading to free agency where he's expected to be pursued by numerous contending teams, according to Shams Charania.

Dragic played in five games with Toronto this season before leaving the team in November to attend to a personal issue. He was eventually traded to the Spurs last Thursday along with a first-round pick for Thaddeus Young and a second-round pick.

It had long been assumed that Dragic's season would eventually come to a buyout either with Toronto or elsewhere. The Dallas Mavericks had once seemed like the frontrunner to land the 35-year-old Slovenian guard who was hoping to join Luka Doncic, a fellow Slovenian, but Dallas acquired Spencer Dinwiddie at the trade deadline and is no longer in the market for another ball handler.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets are all expected to aggressively pursue the Dragic, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dragic did not play for San Antonio following the trade. The terms of the buyout have yet to be announced, but Dragic was scheduled to make $19.4 million this season.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Malik Monk dating famous ex of former Laker?

Malik Monk appears to be making the most of his first year in Los Angeles. The Lakers guard sparked dating rumors this week after he was spotted on a Valentine’s Day date Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Some on Twitter pointed out that the date was a long time in...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Thaddeus Young
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says The Brooklyn Nets With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be The 'Scariest Thing In The NBA'

The Brooklyn Nets made one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history when they sent former MVP James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry. The Nets got one of the best young defenders in the NBA, and are going to be pairing him with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the best offensive players in the NBA today.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto Raptors Guard#The San Antonio Spurs#Shams Charania#The Dallas Mavericks#Slovenian#The Los Angeles Lakers#Golden State Warriors#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Golf Digest

This Stephen A. Smith rant on the New York Knicks’ latest collapse might be the best performance of Oscars season

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: The New York Knicks had a no good, terrible, very bad night. Leading the KD-, Kyrie-, and Simmons-less Nets by 28 on Wednesday, the Knickerbockers proceeded to choke away their third 20-point lead IN FEBRUARY ALONE. It was the Knicks’ largest blown lead since 1987, 13th loss in the last 16 games, and raised very real questions about the future (or lack thereof) of the franchise in its current form. Was this the final straw for Tom Thibodeau and Julius Randle, both hailed as saviors this time last year? Is it already time for another game of front-office musical chairs? Was “bing bong” actually a curse instead of a blessing? All questions without answers for now, but that didn’t stop noted Knicks nut Stephen A. Smith from EXTRAPOLATING and EXPOUNDING on the PATHETIC and PERNICIOUS performance live on ESPN following the game. Liftoff in three, two, one …
NBA
The Big Lead

Chris Paul's Hand Injury Could Open the Door in the Western Conference

The Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets, 124-121, on Wednesday night, but Chris Paul was injured and ejected. The ejection came right after Paul hurt his hand throwing a pass. Paul jammed his right hand on Jae'Sean Tate's arm and didn't get a call because it clearly wasn't a foul. He then complained to the referee until he got a technical foul and was thrown out after the two bumped into each other a few seconds later.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

‘That’s Probably the First Time LeBron James Has Been Talked To That Way’

Adapted from Coach K, by Ian O’Connor Copyright © 2022 by Ian O’Connor. Reprinted by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Mike Krzyzewski’s motivational techniques at Duke were never going to work with the NBA’s best at the Olympics. Elton Brand, his center with the Blue Devils in the late 1990s, remembers Coach K once challenging a Duke player to a fight. “I think he would have won,” Brand says. He means the coach, not the player.
NBA
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
521
Followers
972
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy