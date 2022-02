Let's face it, all of us are ready for former warmer weather in the Quad Cities. While we still have a little way to go before we have consistent warmer weather, we can still get prepared for all of the fun activities and events ahead of us. To help us get prepared for warm-weather activities (and other activities while it's still kind of cold), the Davenport Parks & Recreation Department has released its 2022 Spring/Summer Recreational Guide.

