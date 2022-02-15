ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

A year removed from Tiger Woods' crash, new Fox Nation special showcases similarities to Ben Hogan's accident

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
A year ago golf fans were quick to try and compare Tiger Woods’ car crash and Ben Hogan’s accident when the 15-time major champion was involved in a single-car accident that nearly cost him his leg.

As the year went on, more similarities emerged between the two accidents. With the unfortunate anniversary right around the corner, Fox Nation has showcased the comparisons between Woods and Hogan with its new special, Long Drive Back: Tiger Woods and Ben Hogan.

Fox & Friends Weekend co-host and former ESPN host Will Cain steers the story with special contributions from Rocco Mediate, the USGA’s Mike Trostel and Fox News Channel’s Bill Hemmer.

“My concern with Tiger’s injury first was can he be like, hanging out with his kids anymore? Is he going to be able to walk? Golf was like, who cares?” said Mediate, the six-time PGA Tour winner who famously lost to Woods in a playoff at the 2008 U.S. Open. “Has he not given us enough? Right? Has he not given us enough? And everyone was like, ‘When’s he gonna come back and play again?’ In the meantime, he was almost dead. They’re worried about when he’s gonna play again.”

“It is eerie how similar these two stories are,” added Hemmer.

The special can be streamed now on Fox Nation. Not sold yet? Here’s a preview.

