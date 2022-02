Will you look at those eyes? Carlos reminds me of the song (How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window by Patti Page. It's like he's asking, 'Please take me home!'. Meet Carlos today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $125. He's already up to date on his vaccinations, but he does need to be neutered. Is your family missing a Carlos? Why not take a chance? It could be the best thing you ever do for yourself! Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO