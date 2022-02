Working in the retail and service sectors can be incredibly draining. It's a thankless job with poor pay and you are often left handling entitled customers who have little to no respect for workers. It takes a lot of energy to go to work every day and wear a fake smile because your job demands it. There are so many retail workers that fight through it all and still dig deep and find incredible kindness in them to help a customer in need. One former retail worker opened up about a customer who was kind to her, and how she repaid that kindness, reported God.Dailydot. This prompted many others in the retail and service sectors to open up on how they helped kind and sweet customers and the whole thread is wholesome.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO