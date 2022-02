Shopping for the best moisturizer for dry skin can make you feel like Goldilocks browsing through the porridge aisle: There are plenty of options, but very few feel just right. You might think people with dry skin types would have an easy time finding a quality face moisturizer that works for them, considering how important moisturizer is in preventing crucial water loss, and thus keeping skin happy and healthy. In reality, moisturizing is an important step in everyone’s skin-care routine, and selecting a suitable product for dry skin can be just as challenging as finding a decent moisturizer for acne-prone or sensitive skin.

SKIN CARE ・ 18 DAYS AGO