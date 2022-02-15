Reports: Eric Bienemy May Be Moving On From Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have already lost quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka to the New York Giants and could possibly lose offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy soon as well. According to Adam Schefter, Bieniemy’s future with the franchise is in question, as he is on a one-year contract that is set to expire.
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will reportedly be taking a year off from coaching. The Broncos parted ways with Fangio at the end of the 2021 season. Seeing that Fangio is one of the most-experienced defensive minds in the sport, it was believed he’d land a defensive coordinator this offseason.
The Vikings are planning to introduce Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their next head coach Thursday, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings had not been permitted to announce that they were hiring O'Connell while the Rams were still playing in the postseason but can do so anytime now that Los Angeles' season has been completed, culminating with its Super Bowl LVI victory.
The Kansas City Chiefs could’ve wished for a better outcome in the 2021 NFL Playoffs after absorbing a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. With the disappointing outcome, the team is now heading to the offseason where the front office is expected to make a lot of significant decisions on their roster.
Mike McDaniel has found his offensive coordinator after interviewing three candidates. Reports are that Los Angeles Chargers’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach, Frank Smith will be the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator. McDaniel has already confirmed that he plans on calling plays, so it’s up to Smith to help craft a game plan each week.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants coach Brian Daboll's new staff is already at work at 1925 Giants Drive. They are not just digging into fixing the team, they're also getting to know each other. It's necessary because Daboll, in contrast to his predecessor Joe Judge, didn't just focus...
The 2021 season was the final one of Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract and it’s unclear if he will be back with the team for another run in 2022. Clarity about how things will play out will reportedly be coming soon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bieniemy is expected to meet with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid soon to discuss whether they will continue working together.
