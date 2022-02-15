ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Reports: Eric Bienemy May Be Moving On From Chiefs

247Sports
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJason La Canfora joins Brandon Baylor...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Eric Bieniemy's future with Kansas City Chiefs in question, per report

The Kansas City Chiefs have already lost quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka to the New York Giants and could possibly lose offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy soon as well. According to Adam Schefter, Bieniemy’s future with the franchise is in question, as he is on a one-year contract that is set to expire.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Report: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in danger of losing OC Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already lost a key coach this offseason when quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka bolted the Chiefs to become the new offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Mahomes could find himself down another coach, as it’s unclear if offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return for the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
kshb.com

Report: Eric Bieniemy expected to meet with Andy Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to meet with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid soon as his one-year deal is set to expire, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter also reported that Bieniemy has considered coaching in college, listening to other offers...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bieniemy
Person
Jason La Canfora
The Spun

Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy Meeting About Future: Fans React

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the 2022 season, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy might not be there. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy’s contract is expiring at the end of the league year. He and head coach Andy Reid are reportedly set to meet in the coming days.
NFL
FanSided

3 offensive coordinators Chiefs could hire to replace Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy may not be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs after his contract expires. With Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs up at the end of the year, the offensive coordinator may be exploring his options. Though an NFL head-coaching gig has evaded him for years...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Eric Bieniemy’s Future With Chiefs Uncertain

According to Adam Schefter, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy‘s future in Kansas City is up in the air, as his deal is about to expire. Bieniemy is set to meet with Chiefs HC Andy Reid soon to discuss the future and Schefter says there are no assurances he will return.
NFL
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Reportedly Made Decision On His Coaching Future

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will reportedly be taking a year off from coaching. The Broncos parted ways with Fangio at the end of the 2021 season. Seeing that Fangio is one of the most-experienced defensive minds in the sport, it was believed he’d land a defensive coordinator this offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Taking 2022 Season Off

A longtime NFL head coach will reportedly be taking the 2022 season off, despite getting several offers to coach. Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will be taking the 2022 season off, despite getting many offers to coach in 2022. Fangio was reportedly pursued by several teams for a...
NFL
ESPN

Sources: Minnesota Vikings to introduce new head coach Kevin O'Connell on Thursday

The Vikings are planning to introduce Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their next head coach Thursday, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings had not been permitted to announce that they were hiring O'Connell while the Rams were still playing in the postseason but can do so anytime now that Los Angeles' season has been completed, culminating with its Super Bowl LVI victory.
NFL
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 2/15/22: Dolphins To Hire Frank Smith As Offensive Coordinator

Mike McDaniel has found his offensive coordinator after interviewing three candidates. Reports are that Los Angeles Chargers’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach, Frank Smith will be the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator. McDaniel has already confirmed that he plans on calling plays, so it’s up to Smith to help craft a game plan each week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Brian Daboll's Giants staff highlighted by new faces with strong credentials

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants coach Brian Daboll's new staff is already at work at 1925 Giants Drive. They are not just digging into fixing the team, they're also getting to know each other. It's necessary because Daboll, in contrast to his predecessor Joe Judge, didn't just focus...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Eric Bieniemy, Andy Reid to meet soon about Bieniemy’s future with Chiefs

The 2021 season was the final one of Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract and it’s unclear if he will be back with the team for another run in 2022. Clarity about how things will play out will reportedly be coming soon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bieniemy is expected to meet with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid soon to discuss whether they will continue working together.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy