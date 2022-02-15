Chances Mike Brown and The Bengals Spend Big This Offseason

A crucial moment during the Super Bowl occurred when inactive Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for running onto the field to celebrate with his teammates after Jessie Bates III intercepted Matthew Stafford in the end zone for a touchback. With two minutes remaining in the half, the Bengals were set to start from their own 20-yard line, but instead had to start from their own 10 because the penalty was half the distance to the goal. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was not happy after the game when asked about what transpired.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO