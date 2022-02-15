Chances Mike Brown and The Bengals Spend Big This Offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals were pacing to hit halftime of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams without a single penalty called against them. Then Vernon Hargreaves came onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate. No typos there. Hargreaves, inactive and on the sidelines, ran onto the field to...
Dr. Dre went against the NFL's request to remove 'still not loving police' from his performance of 'Still D.R.E' during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Dre took to the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other rap legends for an incredible performance at SoFi Stadium. The 56-year-old put...
To some, Valentine's Day proposals can seem a bit trite or bourgeois. So, when given the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend, Danielle, after winning the Super Bowl, the day before Valentine's Day, former Husky safety Taylor Rapp didn't hesitate. Hopefully the third-year safety still has big dinner plans for...
Typically immediately after a big game is played, controversy follows. Whether it’s decision-making by coaches or a ruling by referees, it becomes an immediate talking point. In this case, it's when officials repeatedly penalized the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams during the game-winning drive in Super Bowl LVI; infractions that came after a blatant face mask was missed on the Bengals go-ahead touchdown at the start of the second half.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
The Dallas Cowboys had high hopes for the 2021 campaign, but the team's 12-win regular season came to a quick end in the postseason when Dallas was eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild-Card round of the NFC playoffs. The Cowboys have not reached the Super Bowl, much less the NFC Championship Game, since the 1995 season, and retired three-time Super Bowl champion Dallas running back Emmitt Smith says there are many issues to point to for that 26-year drought.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing an uncertain situation at the quarterback position in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, and they may try to replace the future Hall of Famer with another star. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Bucs are...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
Concerns are swirling about Kyler Murray’s future with the Arizona Cardinals. The two sides are reportedly gridlocked over Murray’s contract situation, with the star quarterback hoping for more money after a promising three seasons at the helm. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who played with Murray at...
What better way to kick off Super Bowl Sunday than with a couple pieces of Minnesota Vikings coaching news?. There have been rumblings about the Rams' Wes Phillips following Kevin O'Connell to Minnesota as the Vikings' offensive coordinator, and ESPN's Adam Schefter has confirmed that that's expected to be the case.
Eric Weddle capped his career with something he had not achieved: a Super Bowl win. Weddle had not played a snap of football for two years after retiring in February of 2020. However, he came out of retirement this postseason to fill in for an injury-riddled Rams secondary. Weddle, who...
A crucial moment during the Super Bowl occurred when inactive Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for running onto the field to celebrate with his teammates after Jessie Bates III intercepted Matthew Stafford in the end zone for a touchback. With two minutes remaining in the half, the Bengals were set to start from their own 20-yard line, but instead had to start from their own 10 because the penalty was half the distance to the goal. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was not happy after the game when asked about what transpired.
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to bring back Kirk Cousins as their quarterback next season. According a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sticking to their lead QB from the last four seasons. This comes after news that the team is hiring former QB Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.
The Kansas City Chiefs have a decision to make. And Mike Kafka didn’t make it any easier for them. Kafka, formerly the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, bolted K.C. last month, choosing to join the New York Giants and new head coach Brian Daboll. On top...
Cooper Kupp's 11-yard touchdown catch from Matthew Stafford had some historical significance to it, as the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver caught his 21st touchdown of the season (including postseason). Kupp became just the third player in NFL history to have 21 touchdown receptions in a season, joining Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.
There was some questionable officiating toward the end of Super Bowl 56, and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave his thoughts after the game. The second half of Super Bowl 56 was defined by big plays and questionable calls, all of which ended up shaping how the game turned out.
Third-year Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's football career hits a new peak Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, but his journey would not have been the same if not for a two-year chapter as Nebraska's quarterback. He explained the Huskers' impact in an interview with Tony Dungey.
Among the many thrilling NFL headlines leading into Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, taking place in a few hours, is that of teacher vs. student, as Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams do their best to cage Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Taylor's path to becoming an NFL head coach was paved in large part by his time under McVay, making him a branch of McVay's coaching tree, having joined the Rams in 2017 as their assistant wide receivers coach before moving to quarterbacks coach for the team in 2018.
