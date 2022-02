You've probably said it 100 times. You've certainly heard it even more. "I wish kids would spend more time outside and off their devices". It's true, kids have way too many options inside. More than we did for sure. It really is hard to compete with virtual reality and gaming with 5 of your buddies online...but if we show them HOW to have fun outside then it will be easier. Let's lead by example this weekend!

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO