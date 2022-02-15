Save $150 on Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Today

Costco is an American wholesale store similar to Sam's Club or BJ's Wholesale Club. To shop at any Costco store, you need to sign up for an annual membership, which comes in two tiers: the Gold Star membership and the Executive membership . The Gold Star level costs $60 annually and gets you access to every Costco store nationwide, while the Executive level costs $120 per year and not only gets you into every Costco, you'll also get 2 percent cash back on everything you spend. Members also get regular access to exclusive pricing on things like laptops, computer accessories, and even appliances. I've combed through Costco's offers catalog to bring you the best deals they're offering on tech right now.

