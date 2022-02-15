Emporia State women to host Missouri Western

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The issue of race was barely brought up during the trial of Kim Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright after she said she confused her handgun for her Taser. But Wright’s family members and many activists...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh’s linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through the streets of Canada’s besieged capital Saturday, arresting or driving out protesters, towing away their trucks and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country’s Parliament buildings. With protesters in clear retreat...
President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump took classified information to his Florida home after leaving the White House, the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration said in a letter to Congress on Friday about the 15 boxes of documents it recently recovered. The Archives said it had...
WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lost a bid to dismiss lawsuits accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a lengthy written ruling, Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said...
Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday, amid a spike in violence that has heightened fears that Moscow is planning to use an escalation in the conflict as a pretext to invade. The announcements came ahead of planned large-scale drills involving Russian nuclear forces, overseen...
BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nine American figure skaters lost their appeal on Saturday for a ceremony at the Beijing Olympics to receive their silver medals in the team event after Russian teen Kamila Valieva's doping case forced a postponement. Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue,...
Former school teacher Diana Toebbe pleaded guilty Friday to helping her Navy engineer husband sell government secrets to someone they thought was a foreign government representative. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data related to nuclear designs, NBC News reported, under a plea deal that...
