CAM School Board approves Educational Services Agreement

(Anita) The CAM School Board approved an agreement with Southwestern Community College for an educational services contract for the operations pathway pilot program.

Schools Superintendent Paul Croghan says one student is currently participating in this program. Croghan says this student is getting exposed to all kinds of crafts from mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and aerating the football field. “The students get a different feel in the happenings of the school system when done this way,” said Croghan.

The students take classes from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. each day, spend two days taking zoom classes, studying theory and explanation, and three days of hands-on learning; for example, replacing belts on a piece of machinery, or shadow and electrician. “The students must be committed because they start school one-half hour sooner than everyone else, and they also get a different experience than everyone else,” said Croghan. “We’ve asked two students to pilot the project for us and see how this develops. Like everything else, it usually starts slow; the more interest we have, those students will be involved in a more formal selection process.”

Croghan says this is a pilot program across the state of Iowa involving 24-students taking field trips and touring other facilities.

A grant funds the program, and CAM is part of that process.