Study says this is how much the average Henrico household spends on monthly bills

The average Henrico household spends $1,918 a month on the 10 most common household bills, according to a national study by doxo, a bill-paying app.

That ranks Henrico 2,260th nationally out of nearly 4,300 towns and cities and 4.2% lower than the national average of $2,003, according to the study.

Mission Viejo, California topped the study, with average monthly bills totaling $4,132. Maxton, North Carolina was 4,276th (and last), with average monthly bills of just $1,025.

The study found that typical Henrico households spend $1,469 per month on mortgage or $1,173 per month on rent; $317 on auto loans; and $240 on utilities.

Other average monthly expenses among Henrico households:

• security systems – $151;

• mobile – $133;

• auto insurance – $132;

• cable and internet – $126

• life insurance – $113;

• health insurance – $78.

Separately, Glen Allen ranked 1,268h nationally, with average monthly expenses of $2,286, according to the study.