Austin Public Library patrons will no longer have to pay fees for overdue materials after City Council unanimously struck the penalties from the library system's code Feb. 17. The move follows the city library commission's January recommendation to council to eliminate the "regressive and unnecessary" penalties that disproportionately affect lower-income Austinites. While starting at just $0.25 per item per day, late fees could accumulate across multiple materials and eventually prompt a hold on library privileges and referral to a collections agency.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO