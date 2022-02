No. 2 Oklahoma State women’s golf finished the day 8-over and in fourth place after the first 36 holes of the Columbia Classic presented by Moon Golf on Sunday. After the first two rounds of the 54- hole tournament, five strokes separated the top-four teams. Texas Tech leads the field at 4-over followed by Virginia Tech and Illinois in second and third place. Isabella Fierro led the Cowgirls…

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO