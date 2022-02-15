The job classes of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

In an open letter to fans, the Duffer Brothers today announced "the beginning of the end" of their beloved Netflix hit sci-fi horror series. The long-awaited Season 4 -- the first season in three years -- will be released in "two volumes": Volume 1 on May 27 and Volume 2 on July 1. “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” Matt and Ross Duffer wrote of their decision to end the series. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale.” As for why Season 4 will be split in half, they explained: “With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes.” Season 4 will have the tagline: “Every ending has a beginning.” Here’s the official description of Season 4: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO