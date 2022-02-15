ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The job classes of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

By PlayStation Blog
GIZORAMA
Cover picture for the articleOn March 18, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin launches for PS4 and PS5. That’s only a few weeks away!. This action-oriented take on the Final Fantasy series has been a genuine passion project for both Square Enix and Team Ninja, and we’re beyond excited that you’ll soon get to play...

