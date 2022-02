It’s been over 10 years since Makoto opened in the high-end Bal Harbour Shops. So much more than a mall eatery, restaurateur Stephen Starr’s and chef Makoto Okuwa’s Japanese restaurant garnered great acclaim with its superior sushi (Makoto’s spicy tuna crispy rice is the gold standard for the dish in Miami) and excellent service. Though some time in the last couple of years it seems Makoto just couldn’t keep up with its growing popularity as its outdoor dining area literally spilled right into the center of the shops. While there are worst backdrops for a meal than a Goyard storefront, something had to give—and it has.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO