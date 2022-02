There is a certain point in a video game's development cycle where, if fans are excited, people start to get restless. Not seeing the upcoming sequel to their favorite game for a few years after its announced means people get desperate for any piece of information they can get their hands on. "Metroid Prime 4," which was announced in June 2017 and has never even gotten a full trailer, has reached this point. Retro Studios, the team developing "Metroid Prime 4," updated the banner image on their Twitter page. The new blue image features Samus standing in a nondescript location. Despite the fact that this image contains zero information about the game and was likely just a social media manager trying to keep things fresh, people have lost their minds in the search for meaning.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO