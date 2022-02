Comedian Bob Saget’s January death was recently revealed by his family and the Florida medical examiner’s office to be a result of accidental head trauma. “They [the authorities] have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” his family’s statement said. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.” According to ABC News, Saget was found “lying face up on his bed; his left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed.”

