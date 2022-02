You may have noticed it's been windy in and around Lubbock lately, and that will continue on Wednesday for most of the day and then the weather could change once again. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday's weather will look a lot like it did on Tuesday. Windy. A Fire Weather Watch is already in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for most areas on the Caprock. The good news is that eventually the fire weather conditions will go away on Wednesday evening which could open the door showers and thunderstorms to develop.

