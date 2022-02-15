ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG vs. Real Madrid odds, expert picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
 4 days ago
Real Madrid will visit Parc des Princes Tuesday where it will take on PSG. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the PSG vs. Real Madrid odds and lines, and make our best Champions League bets, picks and predictions.

This game, between a Ligue 1 superteam in PSG and La Liga’s Real Madrid, will be the first leg of the Round of 16 matchup in the UEFA Champions League.

Per whoscored.com, F Neymar is listed as doubtful but could make a return. D Sergio Ramos is also set to miss the match. Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is listed as doubtful.

PSG was 3-1-2 in 6 group stage games, ranking second in Group A behind Manchester City. Real Madrid was 5-1-0 in 6 games for Group D. Despite that, they’ll be heavy road underdogs.

PSG is currently atop Ligue 1, while Real Madrid is No. 1 in La Liga.

PSG vs. Real Madrid: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:12 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: PSG -111 (bet $111 to win $100) | Real Madrid +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | Draw +280
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -154 | U: +120)

Prediction

PSG 2, Real Madrid 1

Money line (ML)

BET PSG (-111).

With arguably two of the best forwards in the world, PSG is a handful offensively. Led by F Kylian Mbappe and F Lionel Messi, PSG’s top-heavy attack has proven devastating to Ligue 1 competition.

PSG also played well in the group stage, ending with a 5-goal difference. With Man City in the group, it had a much more challenging route.

The big deal here is the likely absence of Benzema. He could play, but even if he takes the pitch, at what level can he keep up? Benzema had led the team in scoring this season.

While Real played well in Champions League action, it is just 1-1-2 in all competition over the past few weeks. With PSG 3-1-0 recently, I’d side with the team entering healthier, playing better and at home.

Over/Under (O/U)

LEAN to the OVER 2.5 (-154).

Real has scored at least 2 goals in 4 straight Champions League matches. Similarly, PSG averaged over 2 goals per game throughout the group stage round.

Real hasn’t faced a team the same caliber as PSG’s this season (having not played any high-level Premier League or Bundesliga sides).

Despite its defense being dominant in the group stage round and in league play, it’d be shocking to not see PSG breakthrough multiple times. PSG is averaging over 2 goals per game in Ligue 1 play as well.

