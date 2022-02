SPY is the oldest (US), most actively traded ETF that tracks the S&P 500, to judge it as an investment, investors need to understand the index it replicates. I was recently asked if SPY was a good investment for someone who was just beginning to invest. SPY is the ticker used for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). The S&P 500 index is what most U.S. financial reporters are referring to when they talk about "the market." So investing in an ETF that holds the same stocks as are found in the S&P 500 in the same proportions will give you so-called "Market return."

