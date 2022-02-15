ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QplJ0_0eF0YmFz00

The Indiana Pacers (19-39) visit Fiserv Forum Tuesday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (35-23). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Pacers split up two- and three-game homestands with this quick trip to Milwaukee. They’ve failed to cover six straight games, most recently losing 129-120 to the Minnesota Timberwolves as 7.5-point underdogs.

Indiana is just 25-30-3 against the spread (ATS) this season and is just 11-15-2 ATS while on the road. The Pacers have failed to cover both times they’ve been double-digit underdogs in their last 10 games.

Milwaukee is playing the second night of a back-to-back set, losing by 122-107 to the Portland Trail Blazers as an 11.5-point favorite Monday. The Bucks were without two-time MVP F Giannis Antetokounmpo due to left ankle soreness.

Milwaukee has covered four of its last six games and 5 of its last 10. The Bucks have the fourth-worst home ATS record at just 11-18 ATS.

Pacers at Bucks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Pacers +600 (bet $100 to win $600) | Bucks -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pacers +12.5 (-115) | Bucks -12.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 231.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Pacers at Bucks key injuries

Pacers

  • G Chris Duarte (toe) out
  • C Myles Turner (foot) out
  • G Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable

Bucks (not officially submitted)

  • F Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) questionable
  • G Pat Connaughton (hand) out
  • G George Hill (neck) questionable

Pacers at Bucks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bucks 126, Pacers 111

PASS.

The Bucks (-1000) are too expensive to play, but the Pacers (+600) are 6-22 straight up on the road this season and not worth the gamble despite the juicy payout. You should look to the spread for value instead of either money line option.

“LEAN” to the BUCKS -12.5 (-105).

The pricing into this line seems to assume Antetokounmpo will play.

It would be smart to wait until that’s confirmed to play this line. With Giannis in the lineup, the Bucks have covered both times they’ve been double-digit favorites in their last 10 games.

The Bucks have just about every edge, and G Jrue Holiday should get the assignment of guarding the Pacers’ newly-acquired G Tyrese Haliburton.

The former Kings’ guard has been playing well but will meet one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. Holiday ranks seventh in defensive loose balls recovered per game.

The Bucks also rank fourth in offensive rating and the Pacers rank 29th in defensive rating over their last five games.

BET on the OVER 231.5 (-112).

The Pacers’ have averaged 116.5 points per game in two games since the trade deadline, but they’ve allowed 124.5 per game. The Bucks have the sixth-ranked offensive rating in the NBA on the season.

The Pacers are 8-1-1 O/U in their last 10 and are 31-26-1 overall. The Bucks have gone Over in five straight outings and in 8 of their last 10. They’re 28-30 O/U this season.

21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NBA All-Star Saturday night: How to watch, contestants, TV info

NBA All-Star Weekend officially tipped off on Friday as the next wave of premier, young talent took the court and competed in the Rising Stars game from Cleveland, Ohio. Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was named the Most Valuable Player of the Rising Stars game after leading Team Barry to the championship. Cunningham recorded 18 points across their two games to take home the hardware.
NBA
WATCH: How far away are the Boston Celtics from title contention?

The Boston Celtics are already a far better version of themselves than they were as a team at the beginning of their 2021-22 NBA season thanks to some shrewd 2022 trade deadline moves by team president Brad Stevens, some effective changes to the team’s rotations by head coach Ime Udoka, and the growth of the players themselves — especially star wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
NBA
