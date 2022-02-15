ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Canadian meal ordering app tracks reusable food containers using NFC

By Tom Phillips
nfcw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers ordering takeaway food from restaurants in Toronto in Canada can now collect their orders in a reusable food container embedded with an NFC tag that enables them to confirm they have returned the container after use at a “contactless return station”. The...

www.nfcw.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Weekly

The 5 Best Employee Tracking Apps

The best employee tracking apps have been in business for decades now. But until the pandemic struck in 2019 and disrupted the way we work, most of the on-the-move tracking apps were used in trucking, parcel delivery, food and beverage delivery and other similar businesses. Today, business owners across all...
CELL PHONES
nfcw.com

NFCW Expo plans and pricing

The NFCW Expo is a unique business development service that leverages the influence and buying power of our global audience of senior executives and technical experts, the latest online communications techniques, the reach of our high impact news services, and the market expertise of our editorial team — 24/7/365, right across the world.
ECONOMY
Longboat Observer

SCAT bus tracking unavailable with shift to mobile app

Sarasota County Area Transit's BusTime website has been discontinued as the online infrastructure is improved and shifts to a mobile application. Bus tracking will be unavailable until the app has been completed, which is expected to take about two months. BusTime, which allowed users to estimate the proximity and schedule...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Tibet#Smart Phone#Food Drink#Nfc
makeuseof.com

Avoid Your No-Go Foods With These Food Scanner Apps

Today, many of us have to deal with food intolerances or dietary restrictions on a daily basis. It can be hard to navigate what you can eat when you can't have certain foods, and reading the ingredients list of every product you want to buy can make for a very long and frustrating trip to the grocery store.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Meal Tracking Tech

GO-MAD.AI is an integrated digital health platform. The brand's core product is an AI-powered meal tracking technology that can identify food nutrition from photos. Notably, the artificial intelligence model is able to predict lifestyle diseases based on users’ diet patterns and sends users an alert. In addition, the company...
CELL PHONES
foxbangor.com

App helping to lower food waste

PORTLAND (WGME) — A new app is spreading across Portland’s restaurant scene in an effort to reduce food waste. Too Good to Go is an app that connects restaurants with customers who can use it to get extra food for cheap. The concept is simple. Restaurants fill up...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nfcw.com

Japanese merchants trial face payments for customers wearing a mask

Consumers using 10 restaurants and retail outlets in the Japanese city of Niigata can now test a biometric payments service that lets them authenticate contactless payments with their face even if they are wearing a mask. Once they have registered their facial images and credit card details with the service,...
RETAIL
nvta.ca.gov

Track Your Vine Trip on the Transit App!

The Transit App offers a one-stop shop to track buses and buy tickets. Find your Vine Bus, in real-time, and buy a bus ticket with one click on your phone! Download Transit on the App Store or get it on Google Play. The app also allows you to opt-in for...
CELL PHONES
nfcw.com

Google Pay adds in-app personal loans in India

Google Pay users in India can now apply for and receive a personal loan in their bank account via the payment service’s app. Eligible prequalified users will be offered the service in Google Pay and can apply for a loan up to a total value of 100,000 rupees (US$1,332) that will be processed in “near real time” and can be repaid over a period of up to 36 months.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC News

8 meal prep containers that make prepping and portioning easier

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. When it came time to set my 2022...
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

Food Delivery Apps Want to Deliver More Than Your Meal

The next time you're craving a late-night pint of ice cream or a mid-morning can of Red Bull, Grubhub hopes you'll double-tap their app and place an order through them. Grubhub has announced a partnership with 7-Eleven that allows Grubhub customers to order on-demand convenience store go-to's like snacks, drinks, and some toiletries.
RETAIL
protocol.com

Google will stop cross-app tracking on Android phones

Google is following Apple in stopping cross-app tracking on Android phones, the company said Wednesday. The change potentially creates another challenge for platforms that rely on app-tracking to understand consumer behavior and bolster their ads businesses. “We don’t think there should be a forced choice between privacy and developers building...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to check app tracking on the Apple iPhone

Apple offers a feature on the iPhone where you can control what apps are tracking you. You can decide to stop all apps from tracking you or you can choose to allow individual apps to track you. This feature gives you more control over your privacy on your iPhone with...
CELL PHONES
POPSUGAR

13 Tips and Tricks For Organizing Your Food Containers

How many times have you gone to reach for a food container or lid, only for all your food containers to come falling down? Well, I can definitely relate. Although nothing beats the convenience of these handy kitchen objects, they can also be a real pain in the butt to store and organize. Plus, organizing containers and lids isn't even the hard part — it's keeping them in their new neat and orderly organized fashion that is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hunker.com

Amazon's Best Food Storage Containers to Keep Your Leftovers in Check

Whether we're drowning in leftovers or strategically meal prepping for the week, there's one thing we certainly can't live without — food storage containers. And if you're wondering why we aren't just calling them "Tupperware," it's because that's actually a brand name, much like Ziploc bags and Crockpots. Beyond Tupperware, there are loads of containers on the market with all different priorities in mind. We try to opt for glass, silicone, or stainless steel over plastic whenever we can, since it's better for the environment, our health, and more durable. But if you're working on a budget, BPA-free plastic is a very solid choice. Keep scrolling for the best food containers across all categories, all available on Amazon.
SHOPPING
Beaumont Enterprise

The 6 best containers for meal prep

Is there anything more satisfying than opening up the fridge and seeing several days’ worth of meals all prepped, portioned, and ready to go?. Even if you aren’t going into an office as much as you used to (or at all), meal prepping — or assembling full or partial meals in advance, often at the start of a new week — can be a great way to save time and streamline your routine. But not only does it require just one concentrated cooking session with a single round of dish-washing; when well-thought-out, meal prepping can also help you eat more nutritiously on a consistent basis while saving you money, too.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy