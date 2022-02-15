Canadian meal ordering app tracks reusable food containers using NFC

Whether we're drowning in leftovers or strategically meal prepping for the week, there's one thing we certainly can't live without — food storage containers. And if you're wondering why we aren't just calling them "Tupperware," it's because that's actually a brand name, much like Ziploc bags and Crockpots. Beyond Tupperware, there are loads of containers on the market with all different priorities in mind. We try to opt for glass, silicone, or stainless steel over plastic whenever we can, since it's better for the environment, our health, and more durable. But if you're working on a budget, BPA-free plastic is a very solid choice. Keep scrolling for the best food containers across all categories, all available on Amazon.

