Oh, Great: Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes Confirm Their Pop-Metal Version of “Bad Habits” Is Getting a Studio Recording

By Emperor Rhombus
MetalSucks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, we reported on the BRIT Awards’ opening sequence, which included singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performing an embarrassing cover of his own track “Bad Habits” with former deathcore act Bring Me The Horizon providing shimmery, Linkin Park-esque “metal” accompaniment (for the record, the song itself was bad by pretty typical Pop...

