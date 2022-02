Uber stock has done well in the past few days. The stock was supercharged after the company’s earnings. Analysts expect that the stock will keep rising in the near term. The Uber (NYSE: UBER) stock price jumped sharply after the company published strong quarterly results. The stock rose by 4.8% on Wednesday and by over 5% in extended hours. In total, the shares have jumped by more than 30% from the lowest level this year.

