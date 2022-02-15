ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Macy's Sale: Comforter sets for $24.93 (reg. $80), kitchen, clothing and bedding up to 75% off!

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has kitchen, bedding, clothing and clearance up to 75% off plus free shipping with a $25 purchase!. You'll find 3-pc comforter sets for $24.93 (reg. $80), 8-pc comforter sets for $29.93...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

We Found This Badgley Mischka Coat Hiding at Walmart — Now Just $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you ever scrolling through a site, browsing for new clothing, and you suddenly spot a designer deal that seems like it appeared out of nowhere? We knew Walmart had amazing fashion options and great deals, but nothing could have truly prepared Us for spotting a Badgley Mischka coat for 82% off!
APPAREL
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Karan
Person
Laura Mercier
Person
Bobbi Brown
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Ralph Lauren
purewow.com

Macy's is Having a Huge Home Sale﻿—Here Are the 12 Best Deals to Score Before It's Too Late

While casually scrolling through Instagram this morning, our eyes popped when we came across a post from Macy's. "Our Big Home Sale is on," it read. Maybe you saw it too, but if not, all you need to know is that it's one of the retailer's biggest home sales. We're talking up to 65 percent off everything from Le Creuset cookware to CRUX air fryers and more. The best part is, the sale lasts through January 29, so you have a few days to get your shopping done, although we suggest you hop on it now before things start selling out.
SHOPPING
People

Target Shoppers Love This $18 Sweatshirt So Much, They're Buying It in Multiple Colors

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you gravitate towards breezy dresses during the spring and summer, blazers and boots during the fall, and all things cozy throughout the winter, you may have intentionally (or unintentionally) developed a style uniform. Though you likely have go-to pieces that allow you to embrace your uniform daily, there's almost always room to add a new style — and that's especially true if it's a piece shoppers swear by. So, get ready to add this under-$20 Target sweatshirt that shoppers say they can't stop wearing to your wintertime rotation.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity Clothing#Bedding#Comforter#Macys Com#Egyptian#Mac#Clinique#Kitchen Gadget Set#Baking Set#Cookware Bakeware Set
People

Shoppers Call These the 'Best Towels on the Market' — and They're on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you step out of the shower, all you want is a soft, plush bath towel that's guaranteed to dry you off. So if you've been working with towels that are far too thin or simply don't feel soft enough in your hands, head to Amazon where you can shop the Lavish Home 6-Piece Bath Towel set for nearly 30 percent off.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Walmart Shoppers Say This $19 Robe Is More Plush Than Expensive Versions

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We can all tell the difference when a garment is made from cheap materials — and the price tends to reflect that. But don’t let the low cost of an item leave you thinking it’s not worth spending your money on! Just because something is affordable doesn’t mean that it’s low-quality, and it may occasionally be better than a comparable item that costs twice or three times as much.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Mic

The 50 coolest things on Amazon that look expensive but are cheap as hell

Is there any better place than Amazon for discovering random, inexpensive products that look so much nicer than their price tag may indicate? I don’t think so. When you’re in the market for something specific, whether it’s a decor item for your home, a beauty essential, or something that’s missing in your office space, it’s no secret that Amazon is going to have what you need. But, what about those products that you don’t know that you need? How do you find the life-changing stuff with great reviews when you don’t know what to look for?
SHOPPING
countryliving.com

The 20 Best Jeans Secretly Sold on Amazon

The previously unthinkable is now the standard in online shopping: Amazon has quietly become a go-to destination for the hottest fashion. That is, if you know where to look. We did the denim searching for you, sifting through thousands of pairs to track down the best jeans on Amazon. Our (no longer) hidden gems have something for every wardrobe: premium labels like Mother and Paige for designer denim fanatics, thriftier styles for dabbling in emerging denim trends, and all-time favorites including Madewell's perfect vintage jean. Across each pair, the star ratings are higher than the waistband on a Levi's ribcage jean—they're good.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Winter is here and you might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic—baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer to tidy it up for the new year. To help you out, right now you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon Deals.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Secret Designer Fashion Sale Has Major Deals on Free People, Sam Edelman and More

Everyone loves splurging on a trendy designer style from time to time. But if you're on a tight budget or are simply looking for fashion pieces that are a bit more price-friendly, there are actually a number of ways to dress chic on the cheap -- and Amazon is the perfect place to start. The retailer is hosting a secret designer fashion sale through Amazon's Premium Brands Outlet, which features deals of up to 60% off on some major celeb-loved items.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

This Luxury Retailer Just Dropped the Cutest Styles at Walmart — Starting at $5

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Scoop used to be one of our all-time favorite boutiques in NYC. The retailer sold so many luxe brands and was always ahead of the curve with fashion-forward finds. So, we couldn’t believe our luck when we discovered that Scoop relaunched an affordable line at Walmart! And that’s not even the best part — a huge selection of styles is currently on sale. With spring right around the corner, stock up early on the cutest closet staples for the upcoming season. We rounded up our top picks from this virtual sale — starting at just $5! Shop these pretty pieces before they inevitably sell out!
BEAUTY & FASHION
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
50K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy