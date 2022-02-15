ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, NY

New Berlin Man Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

By Kathy Whyte
CNY News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Federal prosecutors say a Chenango County man faces up to 20 years in prison for receiving child pornography with another 20 years each for three counts of possessing child porn. 42-year-old Brian Whipple of New Berlin...

